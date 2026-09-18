LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas Baseball Home Run Derby, Red-White Scrimmage
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FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas baseball's home run derby and Red-White Game are taking place on Friday evening. Here are live updates from Baum-Walker Stadium.
Home Run Derby
INF TJ Pompey began the home run derby with five home runs and a long of 408 feet. Jorvorskie Lane Jr. tied Pompey with five homers, as he hit a golden ball on his final swing that counted for two home runs. Lane's longest bomb went 432 feet.
AJ Evasco did not hit a home run in his 10 swings at the plate, while Nolan Souza followed with five, two of which came on his final swing with the golden ball.
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Sam Stubbs is a student at the University of Arkansas pursuing a degree in journalism. He has worked at the UA’s student newspaper, the Arkansas Traveler, since October 2025, becoming the assistant sports editor in December 2025. When he's not writing about the Razorbacks, Sam can be found covering NASCAR for Yardbarker and is a member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), winning an award for race coverage from the association in February 2025. He's previously worked for Heavy, Field Level Media, Frontstretch and FanSided.Follow sammageestubbs