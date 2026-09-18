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LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas Baseball Home Run Derby, Red-White Scrimmage

Here's what's happening in Friday's HR Derby, Red-White Game At Baum-Walker Stadium
Samuel Stubbs|
Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Dave Van Horn as Georgia Bulldogs take on Arkansas Razorbacks during the SEC baseball tournament championship game at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Sunday, May 24, 2026.
Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Dave Van Horn as Georgia Bulldogs take on Arkansas Razorbacks during the SEC baseball tournament championship game at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Sunday, May 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas baseball's home run derby and Red-White Game are taking place on Friday evening. Here are live updates from Baum-Walker Stadium.

Home Run Derby

INF TJ Pompey began the home run derby with five home runs and a long of 408 feet. Jorvorskie Lane Jr. tied Pompey with five homers, as he hit a golden ball on his final swing that counted for two home runs. Lane's longest bomb went 432 feet.

AJ Evasco did not hit a home run in his 10 swings at the plate, while Nolan Souza followed with five, two of which came on his final swing with the golden ball.

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Samuel Stubbs
SAMUEL STUBBS

Sam Stubbs is a student at the University of Arkansas pursuing a degree in journalism. He has worked at the UA’s student newspaper, the Arkansas Traveler, since October 2025, becoming the assistant sports editor in December 2025. When he's not writing about the Razorbacks, Sam can be found covering NASCAR for Yardbarker and is a member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), winning an award for race coverage from the association in February 2025. He's previously worked for Heavy, Field Level Media, Frontstretch and FanSided.

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