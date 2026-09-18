LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas Baseball Home Run Derby, Red-White Scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas baseball's home run derby and Red-White Game are taking place on Friday evening. Here are live updates from Baum-Walker Stadium.

Home Run Derby

INF TJ Pompey began the home run derby with five home runs and a long of 408 feet. Jorvorskie Lane Jr. tied Pompey with five homers, as he hit a golden ball on his final swing that counted for two home runs. Lane's longest bomb went 432 feet.

AJ Evasco did not hit a home run in his 10 swings at the plate, while Nolan Souza followed with five, two of which came on his final swing with the golden ball.