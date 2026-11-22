Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield kept reiterating his disappointment and that of his players after Arkansas' 45-3 loss to No. 5 Texas on Saturday.

It was a familiar script for the Razorbacks, who fell behind 14-0 six minutes into the game and, aside from a brief moment where they kicked a field goal to make the score 14-3 and then got a stop, were never truly in Saturday's game.

The loss is Arkansas' fifth this season by 24 points or more and marked Texas' largest victory in the series in 100 years.

After a holding penalty killed Arkansas' opening drive, penalties for kick-catch inteference and hands to the face aided Texas' first scoring drive. On Arkansas' second drive, Jaden Platt bobbled what would've been a pass for a first down and batted it into the hands of Texas DB Jelani McDonald, who ran it back for a touchdown.

"We're down 14 [six] minutes into the game against the number five team in the country on the road," Silverfield said. "And it's a difficult spot to be [in]."

Texas scored two touchdowns within the final two-and-a-half minutes of the first half to take a 31-3 lead and scored on the first drive of the second half to essentially ice the contest.

Arkansas, which had momentum after its 34-6 win over No. 21 South Carolina on Nov. 14, took a major step backwards on Saturday.

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Nov 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Head Coach Ryan Silverfield Arkansas Razorbacks waves off an official during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The guys are are pissed, rightfully so," Silverfield said. "Wasn't good enough by anybody, and they know that they need to show up tomorrow, and we got seven days to get this thing right. We talked about leaders stepping up, every single person in this organization stepping up and finding a way to improve and go out on top. But I know the resiliency of this group. We've talked about it all year, and through good times and bad, it's going to show up. It's going to show up tomorrow. It's going to show up every single day this week with a sense of urgency to go out there and find ourselves a win next Saturday."

After its first SEC victory of the season against Vanderbilt, Arkansas found itself on the losing end of another blowout loss against Missouri on Oct. 31. That too was an extremely disappointing performance when it looked like Arkansas had finally turned a corner.

Saturday's game was a return to the status quo for an Arkansas team that had the chance to capitalize on the goodwill and momentum it built last week.

"It starts by beating ourselves initially, and then not being able to control the bleeding," Silverfield said. "I think we're going to still work for improvement... Today was a step backwards."

Arkansas (4-7, 2-6 SEC) will conclude its 2026 season by hosting LSU (6-5, 3-5 SEC) inside Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Nov. 28.

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