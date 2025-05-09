LSU coach heaps praise on Razorback program
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — LSU coach Jay Johnson had plenty of complimentary things to say about No. 7 Arkansas as the two teams get ready to face off in the penultimate weekend of SEC play.
"They haven't won it in the last game," Johnson said about Arkansas. "But over 10 years you'd have a hard time convincing me anyone's been better."
Johnson went on to mention that Arkansas has become a powerhouse in recruiting and that the Razorbacks have "set the standard" and are always able to matchup.
That's evidenced by the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer classes doing battle this weekend at Alex-Box Stadium.
Coming into the season, Baseball America ranked LSU's portal haul No. 1 with nine top 100 transfers and Arkansas' No. 2 with eight.
Most of that talent will be on full display when the two teams face each other with SEC title implications on the line.
Arkansas' Friday night starter Zach Root, should have a favorable matchup against the ace of the LSU staff, lefty Kade Anderson. Arkansas is hitting .382 against lefties (89-for-233) in SEC play.
The Razorbacks are 60 points clear of Mississippi State in second at .321.
Anderson has been in good form lately, allowing just three runs in his last two starts across 13 1/3 innings.
LSU ranks 15th out of 16 SEC teams against lefties in conference play. LSU is hitting just .223 (77-for-345) and is just one point ahead of Missouri in last place. Missouri is 0-24 in SEC games.
The second half of the Tigers' 1-2 punch in the starting rotation is the top prize from its transfer haul. Righty Anthony Eyanson in his first year in the SEC after two years at UC San Diego.
He and Anderson both are workhorses, combining to throw for 139 innings, the most of any duo in the conference. For comparison, Root and Landon Beidelschies have thrown for just 116 1/3.
Both teams have gotten plenty of production from its transfer class. Charles Davalan and Kuhio Aloy rank in the top 15 in the SEC in batting average for Arkansas.
Cam Kozeal has played both second base and first base. Second baseman Daniel Dickinson, ranked the No. 2 overall transfer preseason, is hitting .327 with 12 doubles and eight homers.
The bullpens are also anchored by transfers. Zac Cowan sports a 1.99 ERA in 40 2/3 innings after coming over from Wolford.
Aiden Jimenez has been a pleasant surprise for Arkansas with his quick recovery from Tommy John surgery with a 1.76 ERA in 30 2/3 innings.
The most powerful bat in the each team's lineup is a returning player. Wehiwa Aloy is in clear second in the SEC with 17 homers, while first baseman Jared Jones is right behind with 16 after hitting 28 in 2024.
"At the end of the day it comes down to who's on the field,” Johnson said. They always play defense. The pitching staff’s [always been good].”
First pitch between LSU and Arkansas is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.
Availability Report:
LSU -
Gavin Guidry: Out
Arkansas -
Nolan Souza: Out
Gabe Fraser: Out
Carson Wiggins: Out
Notable omission: Parker Coil