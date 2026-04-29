No. 22 Razorbacks Take on Northwestern State After Weather Delay

Tuesday night's severe weather didn't stick around long.

The skies have cleared over Fayetteville and while fans heading to Baum-Walker Stadium on Wednesday afternoon might want to grab a jacket.

That's the only weather-related gear they'll need. No rain, no boats but just just baseball.

Arkansas will wrap up the season's midweek games against the Northwestern State Demons with a single game at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The matchup was originally scheduled as a two-game series, but the first game on Tuesday was wiped out by severe weather in the Fayetteville area.

What was a planned two-game set has been condensed to one and the Hogs will get their only crack at the Demons this season under partly cloudy but playable skies.

The game will be played at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas, which seats 10,737 fans. Broadcast duties on SEC Network+ will be handled by Brett Doland and Troy Eklund.

Arkansas brings a 29-16 overall record into the contest and sits at 11-10 in SEC play. Northwestern State arrives in Fayetteville at 25-19 overall and 16-11 in Southland Conference play.

Razorbacks and Northwestern State today at 3pm at Baum-Walker Stadium. pic.twitter.com/fCGGBZ9ZXq — Mark Taylor (@mdt1021) April 29, 2026

On the Mound: McGuire vs. Marionneaux

The pitching matchup features Arkansas right-hander Tate McGuire, who carries a 0-0 record and a 3.86 ERA heading into the start.

McGuire hasn't factored into a decision yet this season, but the ERA shows he's been keeping hitters in check when he's taken the ball. On the other side, Northwestern State will counter with right-hander Dylan Marionneaux, who's 4-2 with a 3.69 ERA.

Marionneaux has been one of the steadier arms in the Southland Conference this season and this shapes up as a quality pitching duel if both starters bring their best stuff.

The contrast is notable. McGuire looking to build his resume while Marionneaux is one of the more experienced starters Northwestern State will hand the ball to all year.

Let's try this again: BARK IN THE PARK @ BAUM!



See you & your pups at the ballpark for an afternoon of baseball. Register here: https://t.co/pL6n7Bx5iv pic.twitter.com/6bjP6dKQrB — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 29, 2026

A Dominant Historical Edge for Arkansas

The Razorbacks own the series history against the Demons by a considerable margin.

Arkansas leads the all-time series 18-3 and under coach Dave Van Horn the Hogs are 5-1 against Northwestern State with every game in that stretch taking place at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Home cooking has clearly agreed with Arkansas in this matchup.

Northwestern State is in its third season under coach Chris Bertrand, who's built an 82-73 record during his tenure in Natchitoches, La., including a 46-35 mark in Southland Conference play.

Last season Bertrand led the Demons to a 35-21 record and a 19-11 finish in conference — a program trending in the right direction even if it faces a stiff test on Wednesday.

Both Teams Come Off Split Weekend Series

Neither program enters the midweek game on a perfect note after the previous weekend's work.

Arkansas took a series win over Missouri in Columbia but dropped the series finale Saturday, 6-1, after taking Game 1, 5-4 and Game 2, 6-0.

Northwestern State had a similar experience.

The Demons beat Stephen F. Austin two games to one in their most recent series, opening with an 11-8 victory in Game 1 and following it up with a tight 2-1 win in Game 2.

But Stephen F. Austin bounced back in the finale with an 11-8 win of its own to avoid the sweep. Both teams come in having won their series but knowing they left a game behind.

How to Watch and Listen

First pitch is set for 3 p.m. this afternoon. Here's a quick-reference guide for tuning in:

• Who: No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks (29-16, 11-10 SEC) vs. Northwestern State Demons (25-19, 16-11 Southland)

• When: Wednesday, April 29 at 3 p.m.

• Where: Baum-Walker Stadium — Fayetteville, Arkansas

• TV/Stream: SEC Network+ (Brett Doland, Troy Eklund)

• Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson, Bubba Carpenter) on 103.7 The Buzz in Little Rock, ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

Hogs Feed: