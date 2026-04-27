Razorbacks Land 5-Star ‘Sim Jesus, Gives Calipari Major Frontcourt Weapon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The long awaited commitment of 5-star forward Miikka Muurinen is over as he announced his pledge to Arkansas Monday morning.

The Razorbacks had plenty of competition to land Muurinen's signature as Alabama, Duke, North Carolina, Michigan, Texas Tech, Illinois, Kentucky, North Carolina State, LSU and many others were in play.

While he lived in the United States, he played on the grassroots circuit for Bradley Beal Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit. It was there that Muurinen likely made his first Arkansas connection having played with Razorbacks' signee JaShawn Andrews, a fellow consensus 5-star prospect.

Popularly known as "Slim Jesus," Muurinen put on a show in Portland as a member of Team World at the Nike Hoops Summit. He lived up to his nickname by running in the open floor, but it's his impact away from the basket that makes him a saint on the floor.

The Finland native finished the game with 10 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 15 minutes of action for Team World, despite falling 102-100 to Team USA.

While Arkansas is in desperate need of a traditional post presence, Muurinen doesn't quite fit the bill. Instead, he offers similar length and athleticism at a role left void by Trevon Brazile's graduation.



Scouting Report

At 7-foot, 223 pounds, 7-foot-3 wingspan, and nearly 9-foot-4.5 inch standing reach, the only part of his game lacking right now is exactly what can be added in the weight room.



His work over the years has helped him develop into one of the top two-way prep stars nationally and a professional prospect as a result of a finely developed big man game NBA scouts dream about.

Muurinen's international experience has helped him become a well-rounded prospect who can spot up or break down defenses off the dribble to finish at the rim with contact.

He also possesses an underrated ability as a rim runner who can attack in transition as facilitator or runner.

Defensively, Muurinen has a smooth feel to his game as a willing rebounder and a versatile defender of several positions who affects shots all over the floor.

For a program built around dynamic guard play and NBA development, Muurinen’s commitment signals a continuation of John Calipari’s preferred roster blueprint rather than a deviation from it.

Arkansas has leaned heavily into perimeter creation over the past two seasons, and while that formula has produced back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, the ceiling has ultimately been limited by frontcourt versatility and rim presence.

Muurinen doesn’t solve every issue on his own, but he raises the floor of what Arkansas can be offensively and defensively the moment he steps on campus.

His ability to stretch the floor at 7-foot immediately creates driving lanes for elite guards, a staple of Calipari’s system. With defenders forced to respect his perimeter touch, Arkansas can operate with improved spacing — something that has been inconsistent at times when relying on traditional bigs.

More importantly, Muurinen gives the Razorbacks optionality on the floor.

He can function as a small ball five in certain line-ups, a weakside shot blocker, or a face-up forward who initiates offense from the high post. That level of positional fluidity is exactly what modern college basketball demands these days and is certainly the mold coach John Calipari prefers.

Roster Ripple Effect

When it comes to the addition of Muurinen, he helps reshape Arkansas’ priorities moving forward because the roster still needs a true interior presence. Whether that comes from the transfer portal or high school ranks doesn't really matter, but there a true need remaining at this point that separates the Razorbacks from a Sweet 16 ceiling to forging its way to the Final Four.

However, landing a player of Muurinen’s caliber remains impactful, and shows there is still sort of the urgency tied to finding a plug-and-play star in the post.

Instead of forcing a fit, Arkansas can now be more selective by targeting a complementary piece rather than a savior in the post. Muurinen alongside a rotation of Cooper Bowser and Paulo Semedo could be what the Razorbacks need to take that next step.

Each brings a 7-foot+ wingspan to the floor and that's incredibly lengthy when it comes to being an effective rebounding team capable of defending the post.

What Muurinen also creates is intriguing line-up combinations alongside three other incoming 5-star guards including No. 2 prospect Jordan Smith, Jr. Pairing him with another traditional big would allow Arkansas to play bigger without sacrificing its athletic ability, while smaller line-ups could lean into pace and switchability on defense.

Miikka Muurinen from Finland on his official visit in September 2024 with the Arkansas Razorbacks. | Arkansas Communications

Razorbacks current 2026-27 roster

Miikka Muurinen, Forward, Freshman

Jordan Smith, Jr. Guard, Freshman

JaShawn Andrews, Guard, Freshman

Abdou Toure, Guard/Forward, Freshman

Paulo Semedo, Forward, Redshirt Freshman

Isaiah Sealy, Forward, Sophomore

Meleek Thomas, Guard, Sophomore*

Billy Richmond III, Forward, Sophomore*

Jeremiah Wilkinson, Guard, Junior

Cooper Bowser, Forward, Senior

* Declared for NBA draft, maintaining college eligibility

Long-Term Outlook

From a long-term perspective, Muurinen’s commitment reinforces Arkansas’ positioning as a legitimate destination for elite international prospects.

His path from Finland to the United States, then to professional experience overseas before returning to the college game mirrors the evolving landscape of college basketball. International standouts are more polished, versatile, and prepared than ever before entering college.

For Arkansas, that means getting a prospect who is not only talented, but experienced playing against older competition.

There will still be a developmental curve, particularly from a physical standpoint, but the tools are already in place for Calipari to work with to make Muurinen a Day 1 star.

Should his development accelerate as expected, his stay in Fayetteville could be a short one as the type of point forward NBA scouts fall in love with nowadays.

Ultimately, players with his combination of size, skill and athletic ability aren’t staying in college for long anyway.

The Razorbacks have landed a modern frontcourt piece capable of elevating his ceiling as a player who fits Calipari's system perfectly. Muurinen complements the Hogs' roster and aligns with the program’s long-term vision of preparing young men for the NBA.

Now, Arkansas fans can take a deep breath and know things might be alright next season after all.

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