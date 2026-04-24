No. 24 Razorbacks at Missouri: Game 2 Start Time, TV Channel and Live Stream

Arkansas made a statement in Columbia on Thursday night, and now they're looking to build on it.

No. 24 Arkansas picked up a 5-4 win over Missouri in Game 1 of their three-game series at Taylor Stadium. Considering the Tigers have only three conference wins this year, Razorback fans were squirming until the end last night.

The second game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and it'll be televised on the SEC Network. If you can't get to your TV, the game's also available through the SEC Network's streaming options.

The Hogs bring a strong start to the week to a series with just two more games left against Missouri.

Before this road trip, Arkansas knocked off Missouri State 12-4 on Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

That midweek win helped the program shake off some rust from a rough weekend series against Georgia, where the Bulldogs handed Arkansas a 26-14 loss in the finale.

The Razorbacks did win Game 1 of that series 6-3 before Georgia came back with a 5-3 win in Game 2 and then dominated Game 3 on Saturday.

Missouri, on the other hand, is dealing with a rough stretch of its own.

The Tigers enter this series on a six-game losing streak and are coming off an 11-5 loss to SIU Edwardsville on Tuesday.

Their most recent SEC series against Oklahoma didn't go any better as the Sooners swept Missouri in Norman, winning 9-6 in Game 1, 4-0 in Game 2 and 8-4 in Game 3.

Pitching Matchup

Arkansas will send left-hander Cole Gibler to the mound for Game 2. He's been one of the more reliable arms in the Razorbacks' rotation this season, sitting at 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA.

He'll face Missouri left-hander Brady Kehlenbrink, who's had a tougher go of things at 3-6 with a 6.49 ERA.

For Saturday's Game 3 at 2 p.m., Arkansas hasn't yet announced its starter while Missouri is expected to go with left-hander Javyn Pimental, who's 2-1 with a 4.45 ERA.

The pitching edge clearly favors the Razorbacks in Game 2, and it's the kind of matchup Razorback fans will look at with confidence heading into the weekend.

Series History and Coaching

The history between these two programs is firmly in Arkansas' favor. The Razorbacks lead the all-time series 32-25 across 57 meetings.

Under Dave Van Horn, that edge grows even more pronounced. The Hogs are 21-4 against Missouri during his tenure, including an 8-2 record in games played away from Fayetteville.

The Hogs are also pushing for their sixth consecutive series win over the Tigers, which would be another strong marker for a program that's been consistent in this particular rivalry.

Missouri's coach Kerrick Jackson is now in his third year leading the program in Columbia. Since he took over, the Tigers have gone 59-93 overall and 15-64 in SEC play.

Last season was especially difficult, with Missouri finishing 16-39 and 3-27 in conference games. This season hasn't been much kinder.

The Tigers sit at 20-22 overall and 3-16 in the SEC heading into the weekend.

Arkansas Razorbacks Zack Stewart aganst Missouri. | Arkansas Communications

What to Watch and How to Tune In

If you're planning to watch Game 2 on Friday night, here's the full breakdown you'll need. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Mo. The stadium holds 3,331 fans. The game will air on the SEC Network and can be streamed through the SEC's digital platforms.

For Arkansas radio listeners across the state, the broadcast will carry on the Razorbacks Sports Network on 103.7 The Buzz in Little Rock, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home among others.

The Razorbacks currently sit at 28-15 overall and 10-9 in the SEC. Missouri's at 20-22 overall and 3-16 in conference play.

For Arkansas, a series win this weekend would continue a pattern of dominance over the Tigers and help the Hogs solidify their position in the SEC standings as the regular season winds down.

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