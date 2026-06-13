Razobacks Gain Commitment From Tennessee Reliever Out of Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Dave Van Horn probably knows he'll need to focus on building his roster with assistance from the transfer portal this offseason in hopes of getting back to Omaha.

The Razorbacks added another arm to its rotation with the addition of Tennessee RHP Brayden Krenzel. A native of Dublin, (OH.), chose the Volunteers over Ohio State and Kentucky out of high school as a member of the 2024 recruiting class.

He was considered the No. 81 overall prospect nationally, No. 25 among right handers, and No. 1 in Ohio, according to Perfect Game.

Krenzel has been a major part of the Tennessee bullpen in his first two seasons at the college level, and goes into his junior season with plenty of experience as a reliever with 29 appearances. A rising junior, the 6-foot-3, 226 pound touts a 6.30 ERA across 50 innings the previous two seasons with a 5-3 overall record and two saves.

Tennessee's Brayden Krenzel (34) steps off the mound after striking out a Missouri batter during an NCAA college baseball game against the Missouri Tigers on Mar. 22, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He recorded 69 strikeouts, 31 walks, and seven home runs in his two-year stint in Knoxville, but didn't quite perform at the same level this past season.

His best outing against Power Conference competition came against Virginia Tech when he pitched three shutout innings and issued just one walk.

While Krenzel's overall numbers won't jump off the page, Arkansas has built a reputation for identifying pitchers with untapped potential.

Under pitching coach Matt Hobbs, multiple transfer additions have developed into reliable contributors and professional prospects.

The Razorbacks likely view Krenzel as a pitcher whose raw stuff, size and SEC experience can be refined in a system that has consistently developed professional prospects and turned transfer pitchers into reliable contributors.

The Razorbacks had a rare down year on the mound this spring, but still had a pair of standouts in Friday ace Hunter Deitz and Ethan McElvain. The only pitcher that is set to leave the Razorbacks program is veteran LHP Parker Coil as his eligibility is set to expire.

Without enough quality depth in the pen, Van Horn has hit the portal with conviction this offseason by adding Belmont pitcher Ridge Harvey, who finished among the top freshman in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn as Georgia Bulldogs take on Arkansas Razorbacks during the SEC baseball tournament championship game at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Sunday, May 24, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Razorbacks Transfer Portal Class

• LHP Ridge Harvey, Belmont

• 3B Dawson Bryce, Charlotte

• OF Zeb Allen, UCA

• Brayden Krenzel, Tennessee

Other key additions this offseason are out of the JUCO ranks where the Razorbacks have added four signees in RHP Ned Frutchey (Sacramento City College), LHP Micah Henson (Crowder College), RHP Holden Hering (Weatherford College) and RHP Lance Alexander (Johnson County College).

Just last season, the Razorbacks were able to make it to the College World Series with a transfer class that ranked No. 2 nationally by many outlets.

While Van Horn claims to have mixed emotions about the portal, coaches understand its the reality they live in these days to stay nationally relevant across all sports. And he's ultimately had that success with a blend of multi-year players and transfers by making it to the CWS in 2025.

“The transfer portal is tough,” Van Horn said last year at CWS Media Day. “I have mixed emotions on it. First off, as a coach, you recruit a kid. You’d like to keep them in your program, play some as a freshman, probably start as a sophomore, big-time player as a junior, signs a contract.

Arkansas Razorbacks' Ethan McElvain (33) and Ryder Helfrick (27) celebrate victory as Auburn Tigers take on Arkansas Razorbacks during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Saturday, May 23, 2026. Arkansas Razorbacks defeated Arkansas Razorbacks 2-1. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“As a coach, you’ve got to get the right players, the talent’s out there and the experience, but you’ve got to get the right ones. You’ve got to get the right ones that really care."

Arkansas hasn't been picked apart this offseason by portal defections at this point with only six players who have announced portal decisions.

Reserve infielder Carson Brumbaugh is the most notable player to transfer following his freshman season after playing 20 innings with 15 starts while slashing .140/.367/.200, six errors and only a 0.898 fielding percentage.

Other departures include Landon Schaefer, Jacob Imoto, Cayden Mitchell, Joey Lorenzini, and Tyler Holland.

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