Razorback Starter Gaining Experience Week-By-Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is just days away from embarking on the most challenging four weeks of the year to close the season.
After Wednesday's game against Arkansas-Little Rock, the Razorbacks will play against Florida, No. 1 Texas, No. 7 LSU and No. 6 Tennessee with a true road midweek game against Missouri State sandwiched in between.
Every game has a domino effect on the rest of the games.
Getting length and quality out of starter Tate McGuire was the first step to set the team up for success even with the offense shortening the game by scoring 10 runs in a 10-0 win Tuesday and getting off the field in just six and a half innings.
McGuire delivered the longest outing of his career despite not having his best stuff and struggling with his command. He walked the first two batters of the game and drew an early mound visit from pitching coach Matt Hobbs.
"It was good he came out," McGuire said. "He just kind of walked out there, gave me a second to kind of regain myself. A few mental cues. Get back over the plate and give our team a chance to win."
After the mound visit, McGuire allowed just four baserunners on three singles and a hit by pitch and recorded 15 outs. It's also the first start that he did not allow an extra-base hit.
It's an outcome that may have not been possible without Hobbs and without the experience that he's gained since taking over the midweek starter role. He only struck out three, but the punchout is the furthest thing from his mind.
"Just more of a mindset thing," McGuire said on what changed after the slow start. "Just on the attack and letting the defense work, as they always do. Just letting them hit the ball, make pitches, that’s all you can really do."
McGuire also made an adjustment in pitch selection helped by catcher Ryder Helfrick behind the plate. Helfrick and McGuire went to the offspeed as the primary weapon after the fastball command eluded McGuire.
"[They] decided tonight is the night you’re going to throw a lot of offspeed pitches because that’s what you have really good command of," coach Dave Van Horn said. "That’s what it looked like from the side because it was 65%, 70% offspeed tonight, maybe more, maybe 75%. Did a good job. Got us through five innings on a midweek game when you got another one the next day. Saved some guys for tomorrow."
Dylan Carter and Carson Wiggins, the only two arms used out of the bullpen, threw just nine and 13 pitches respectively in a scoreless inning each. They both should be fully ready to go against Florida Friday.
Colin Fisher will start the second game of the midweek series for the first time in nearly a month since ceding the midweek starter role to McGuire with a similar goal in mind, save as many arms for the bullpen as possible.
First pitch against Little Rock is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.