Razorbacks Flex Muscle Against Missouri; Breaks SEC School Record
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 2 Arkansas took care of business in frigid temperatures with red-hot hitting against Missouri. It wasn't really close.
"We’ve got enough to put together some good innings if you’ll take a walk," coach Dave Van Horn said. "Which we did like 13 or 14 times. Got hit by a pitch, I don’t know, another couple, three or four times, and that's how you score 21 runs on 14 hits. It’s a good win for us, but we’ve got two more to go."
The Razorbacks offense racked up 21 runs and 14 hits in a 21-3 series opening win against a pitching staff that came into the game with an ERA of 6.89, nearly two runs higher than any other team in the SEC.
It's the most runs scored in an SEC game by Arkansas since Van Horn took over in 2003, and the second most ever. The Razorbacks scored 30 against South Carolina in 1997.
Arkansas kept the pressure on the Tigers throughout the game, sending eight hitters to the plate in five of the six innings.
First baseman Cam Kozeal took the mantle of highest batting average on the team with a 4-for-5 day with five RBIs. His average now sits at .396.
"All you can really do is have a consistent mindset where you are able to attack," Kozeal said. "If you’re mind is right, the results just kind of take care of themselves."
The Razorbacks used a mixture of self-inflicted wounds from Mizzou's pitching staff and station-to-station hitting to rout a Missouri team that fell to 0-10 in conference play, extending its worst start to SEC play in school history.
Arkansas was 7-for-18 with runners with in scoring position and also had seven bases-loaded free passes (five walks and two hit by pitches to force in runs).
Three other hitters had multi-hit days at the plate: Brent Iredale, Ryder Helfrick and Justin Thomas Jr. Iredale launched a two-run homer in the fourth to tie Wehiwa Aloy for the team lead in homers (10).
Zach Root fought his way through five innings on 98 pitches, striking out seven for his fifth win of the season.
Because of the rainout Friday, Arkansas will conclude the series with a seven-inning doubleheader starting 1 p.m. Sunday. The second game will begin roughly 45 minutes after the conclusion of game 1. Both games will be streamed on SEC+.