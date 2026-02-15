Razorbacks Looking to Get Back on Winning Track Against Texas Tech

Arkansas fans shouldn't be too worked up over dropping Saturday's game to TCU at the Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas.

It's only the second game of the year, after all. There's an awful lot of games left on the schedule.

The Razorbacks are coming off a 50-15 season last year that included a 20-10 mark in SEC play and a trip to the College World Series.

Through two games, Arkansas has already faced some quality competition in a setting that mirrors postseason conditions with a neutral field, strong opponents and limited margin for error. That's probably the main thing Hogs coach Dave Van Horn was hoping to get.

Neutral-Site Tests to Open Year

Globe Life Field has become a familiar destination for Arkansas in recent seasons.

This year marks the fifth time the Razorbacks have competed in Arlington since 2021.

Coming into the weekend, the Hogs owned a 9-2 all-time record at the stadium.

Sunday’s game against Texas Tech is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and streamed on FloCollege. Monday’s matchup with Tarleton State is set for 2 p.m. and will not be televised.

Fans can follow the action on the Razorback Sports Network on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

These showcase events give Arkansas an opportunity to measure itself against nonconference competition before returning home and eventually diving into SEC play.

Razorbacks pitcher Colin Fisher delivers during a scrimmage Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Pitching Matchups and Early Rotation Notes

In the weekend rotation, left-hander Colin Fisher will take the ball for the Hogs today. Fisher went 3-0 last season with a 4.62 ERA and is expected to play a key role in the Razorbacks’ pitching staff again this year.

Texas Tech will counter with Connor Mohan, who posted a 1-2 record and a 7.34 ERA in 2025.

Pitching assignments for the Tarleton State game were still to be announced as the event continued.

Early-season pitching usage is often fluid, and Arkansas is using the opening weekend to evaluate depth and define roles moving forward.

Series History and First-Time Meetings

Arkansas has a long-standing history with Texas Tech. The Razorbacks hold a 49-15 all-time advantage in the series, including a 5-2 record in neutral-site games.

The matchup with Tarleton State marks the first meeting between the two programs.

Texas Tech entered the weekend at 0-2 after losses to Oklahoma and Vanderbilt in tournament play, adding another layer of competitiveness to the early-season clash.

These games not only count toward the record but also help shape the identity of a roster that blends returning experience with new additions.

Building Toward SEC Play

With a recruiting class ranked 14th nationally featuring 11 high school signees and one junior college addition, the Razorbacks are working to get the new talent up to speed quickly.

Early splits like the one in Arlington are common in showcase settings. Teams are still establishing rotations, defining lineups and finding rhythm at the plate.

For the Hogs, the immediate goal is steady improvement. Limiting mistakes, executing in late-game situations and developing bullpen consistency will be key areas of focus as February turns into March.

Neutral-site competition offers valuable experience, especially in a venue like Globe Life Field, where the environment resembles postseason baseball.

Through two games, Arkansas has shown it can compete in tight contests. Now, the Razorbacks will look to turn lessons from the split into momentum as the season continues.

The road through nonconference play is long, but the first weekend in Arlington has already provided a snapshot of what this team can become.

