Razorbacks Stars Join Elite Company With Baseball America All-America Recognition

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Razorbacks catcher Ryder Helfrick and left-handed pitcher Hunter Dietz added their names to Razorbacks history Thursday after earning Baseball America All-America honors following breakout 2026 campaigns.

Helfrick earned third-team honors at catcher for the Razorbacks and is the No. 42 All-America selection in program history and No. 43 overall All-American of the Dave Van Horn era which began in with the 2003 season.

For veteran hitting coach Nate Thompson, Helfrick became just the No. 13 hitter to garner the All-American accolade since joining the Razorbacks staff in 2018.

After becoming a full-time starter at catcher for the Razorbacks in 2025, Helfrick earned league honors being named the SEC's All-Defensive catcher, The junior graded out as college baseball’s best defender this season by leading the nation in defensive runs saved (27), framing runs saved (24.49), and defensive wins above replacement (1.99).

He was named a semifinalist for the prestigious Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy which have been awared to several former Razorbacks over the previous decade. Helfrick slashed for a .283/.417/.562 which included 18 home runs, 53 RBIs, led the team in walks with 55 across 62 games which ranks No. 4 all-time on the Razorbacks' single-season top-10 list.

Helfrick is only the third Arkansas catcher in program history and just the first catcher of the Van Horn era to achieve All-America status. He joins an elite company of former Razorback pitchers such as Ronn Reynolds (1979) and Andy Skeels (1987) to be named All-Americans, respectively.

As for Dietz, the southpaw secured his spot with third-team recognition as a starting pitcher by Baseball America, which is now his third award this postseason. The

Dietz, a Florida native, was a top-five recruit coming out of high school but a rash of injuries held him out of the lineup on a consistent basis until this season. Under the leadership of pitching coach Matt Hobbs, he blossomed into Arkansas’ dependable ace and one of the top pitchers in all of college, respectively.

The lefty, like Helfrick, was also named as a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy, after finishing the 2026 season with a 7-4 record, 3.57 ERA and a team-leading 131 strikeouts.

He hurled an SEC-best 47 strikeouts looking, in 85.2 innings across 16 starts on the mound for the Razorbacks.

The wait through injuries was worth it for both Arkansas fans and Deitz himself, as he earned All-SEC honors from the league’s 16 head coaches, and turned in an SEC-leading nine quality starts on the year.

Deitz also became the first SEC pitcher to eclipse the 100-strikeout mark during the 2026 season. With his 131 strikeouts, he finished his breakout campaign at No. 4 on the Razorbacks' single-season list for strikeouts by a pitcher.

Helfrick and Dietz are just two of four Razorbacks who received All-America recognition this postseason as second baseman Camden Kozeal was named an All-American by both the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Perfect Game.

The Razorbacks reliable relief pitcher Ethan McElvain was named an All-American by the NCBWA and American Baseball Coaches Writers Association/Rawlings following a standout season out of the bullpen.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.