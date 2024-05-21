Razorbacks' Van Horn Supports SEC's Experimental Double Base
HOOVER, Ala. — Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn is fully behind the SEC testing the new double base in the SEC Tournament. The conference tournament will feature both a traditional white base at first base, and also a new green bag to try and prevent collisions at first base.
"I think it’s a good thing," Van Horn said. "Once we get used to it, yeah, it might look a little different or funny to some people, but I think down the road. I don’t know why we haven’t been using it. At least it gives the batter-runner a little more of a target to run to."
With every rule change, there comes a lot of domino effects of rules that both runners and first basemen must be aware of, something Van Horn is confident his team has grasped.
According to the SEC website, on an initial play, the runner must use the colored bases while the defender must use the white part of the base. If there is a play on the runner and the runner touches only the white portion of the double base and the defense appeals prior to the runner returning to first base, the runner would be consider out.
The rules, however, change on a dropped third strike as both parties can touch either part of the base.
"If there’s a strike three, the defender can use either base if the throw draws him to the foul side of the base and the batter/runner can use the inside bag," Van Horn said. "So just a few little things that the guys really need to know."
Finally, on a play in the outfield where there is no chance for a play at first-base, the runner can use either part of the base.
Most of the defensive new rules fall on first baseman Ben McLaughlin, who has started 52-of-55 games for the Razorbacks at first, but in the long run Van Horn thinks it will protect players.
"There’s been some bad collisions over there," Van Horn said. "Some vulnerable first basemen, a lot of knees hurt and just problems. I think down the road, it should fly. I don’t know why it wouldn’t. Something may happen, but I don’t really know what would keep it from being something we use all the time."
The Razorbacks will play their first game with the new double base Wednesday afternoon as the No. 2 seed against the winner of South Carolina/Alabama. The game will be streamed on SEC Network.
