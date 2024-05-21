Arkansas Adds Wide Receiver With Blazing Speed, Boosts Depth at Position of Need
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks added a late signee to the 2024 class Monday afternoon. Yoakum, Texas native Zachary Taylor posted a picture of himself with wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch on his X account which notified of his commitment to Arkansas.
Taylor initially committed and signed to play for Army next season as a quarterback. He was able to receive his release from the Golden Knights in order to join the Razorbacks this summer.
He received only one grade evaluation from a recruiting service which was a 3-star rating from On3. The 6-4, 170 pound athlete was a high school quarterback and passed for over 1,700 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a senior. Taylor showed solid escapability with his legs finishing with 342 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
According to his X account, Taylor claims a 4.48 40-yard dash. His high school relay team won a state title in the 4x100 relay and won a silver medal in the 4x200 event. Taylor’s split of the 4x100 was 10.25 seconds.
Arkansas’ addition of Taylor now brings them to 13 scholarship wide receivers. He is the fifth player added to the position group this offseason. Taylor joins USF transfer Khafre Brown, Texas A&M transfer Jordan Anthony, along with freshmen CJ Brown and Krosse Johnson.
An interesting nugget is all five of Arkansas’ new receivers were members of their respective high school track teams.. Separation has been an issue for the receivers over the previous few seasons. Speed along with precise route running, which new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino system brings, will help the Razorbacks become a more effective unit.
2024 Wide Receiver Scholarship Chart
Andrew Armstrong, Redshirt Senior
Tyrone Broden, Redshirt Senior
Khafre Brown, Redshirt Senior
Isaac Teslaa, Senior
Jaedon Wilson, Redshirt Junior
Bryce Stephens, Redshirt Junior
Jordan Anthony, Redshirt Sophomore
Isaiah Sategna, Redshirt Sophomore
Davion Dozier, Redshirt Freshman
Dazmin James, Redshirt Freshman
CJ Brown, Freshman
Krosse Johnson, Freshman
Zachary Taylor, Freshman
The Razorbacks also added former Major League Baseball player Monte Harrison two weeks ago. Harrison was a 4-star prospect during the 2014 recruiting cycle and was committed to Nebraska. However, he was drafted in the second round by the Milwaukee Brewers and chose not to attend college at the time. He joins Arkansas as a walk-on receiver with absolutely nothing to lose at 28-years-old.
