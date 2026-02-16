Razorbacks Walk Off Texas Tech in 11-Inning Thriller After Blowing Lead

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arkansas baseball didn’t make it easy Sunday at Globe Life Field.

But when the moment called for a response, the Hogs delivered.

After surrendering a three-run lead in the ninth inning, the Razorbacks regrouped. Camden Kozeal tied the game with a solo home run in the bottom half of the inning, and two frames later Arkansas sealed a 6-5 victory when Damian Ruiz scored on Maika Niu’s sacrifice fly.

The win pushed Arkansas to 2-1 at the College Showdown and guaranteed a winning weekend in Arlington. The Razorbacks remain at Globe Life Field for a Monday matchup against Tarleton State at 2 p.m.

For much of the evening, it looked like the Hogs would cruise. Behind a sharp start from left-hander Colin Fisher and timely offense, Arkansas built a 4-0 advantage and didn’t trail until the final inning.

Then the ninth arrived.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn | Michael Morrison-allHOGS Images

Texas Tech, still searching for its first win of the season, pieced together a rally against two of Arkansas’ late-inning options. Three walks, two hits and a hit batsman turned a comfortable lead into a 5-4 deficit.

Cooper Dossett issued a bases-loaded walk to Jace Souza that forced in a run. After Steele Eaves entered, Kyeler Thompson was struck by a pitch with the bases loaded, trimming the margin to one. Moments later, Tracer Lopez lined a two-strike offering into left field to give the Red Raiders their first lead of the night.

Cam in the CLUTCH 🦆



— Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) February 16, 2026

Kozeal’s Swing Changes Everything

The Razorbacks didn’t let the momentum swing linger. Kozeal stepped in with one out in the bottom of the ninth and worked into a two-strike count against right-hander Will Jordan. On an 0-2 pitch, the left-handed hitter drove the ball 409 feet, sending it over the wall to even the score at 5-5.

Just like that, Arkansas had life again.

Both sides went quietly in the 10th. Eaves returned for the 11th and navigated around a two-out walk to Souza, keeping the game tied and giving the Hogs another opportunity.

Ruiz made sure they took advantage.

Leading off the bottom of the inning against Logan Bevis, Ruiz singled to center. Ryder Helfrick followed with a base hit to right, allowing Ruiz to move first to third. Niu then lifted a fly ball deep enough to bring Ruiz home with the winning run.

Ruiz, batting leadoff for the first time since arriving at Arkansas, reached base in every trip to the plate. He finished 2 for 2 with four walks, two runs scored and a stolen base, setting the tone throughout the night.

Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Colin Fisher | Michael Morrison-allHOGS Images

Fisher Sets the Early Pace

Before the late drama, the Razorbacks leaned on Fisher’s efficiency. The junior southpaw delivered five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out eight.

Texas Tech didn’t put a runner on base until a one-out single in the third inning. Fisher needed only 82 pitches to complete his outing, consistently working ahead and limiting hard contact.

He issued a walk in the fifth but escaped without damage, striking out Robin Villeneuve on the ninth pitch of the at-bat before inducing a pop-up to end his night.

The offense supported him with steady production.

Ruiz sparked the third inning with a leadoff walk and later scored on Niu’s fielder’s choice to open the scoring. In the fourth, Arkansas benefited from a two-out defensive miscue by Texas Tech third baseman Connor Shouse. With the bases loaded, Helfrick hit a ground ball that Shouse fielded cleanly, but his off-balance throw sailed wide of first. Two runs crossed, stretching the lead to 3-0.

Holy arm strength, Carson Brumbaugh. True freshman showing off at shortstop. pic.twitter.com/upCqQBQFM3 — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) February 15, 2026

The Hogs added another in the fifth. Kozeal drew a walk and eventually came home on a two-out double from former Red Raider TJ Pompey, making it 4-0.

Reliever James DeCremer preserved the shutout in the sixth. After allowing a single and a walk, he started a pitcher-to-shortstop-to-first double play on a hard grounder. A strong defensive throw from shortstop Carson Brumbaugh later in the inning kept a runner stranded at third.

Texas Tech finally broke through in the eighth on a sacrifice fly from Lopez, trimming the margin to 4-1. Another defensive play by Brumbaugh at short prevented further damage and carried Arkansas into the ninth with a three-run cushion.

It just didn’t hold.

But instead of letting a late collapse define the night, the Razorbacks responded with poise. Kozeal’s power reset the game. Ruiz’s patience and speed created the winning opportunity. And Niu’s sacrifice fly finished it.

In a weekend that included tight games and shifting momentum, Arkansas showed it can win in different ways. Sunday’s victory required resilience more than dominance.

The Hogs will try to build on that when they return to the field Monday afternoon, aiming to close the College Showdown with another win.

