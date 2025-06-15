Same old story: Razorbacks disappointed by Series failure

PHENOMENAL Outing by Gabe Gaeckle to keep the Hogs in this is one; recording 10 Ks in 6 Innings of work! He gave way to Gibler with 2 Outs & a Runner on 2nd(who surrendered an RBI-Single before getting the final Out of the Inning)👆🅰️🐗⚾️



Finals Stats:

IP-6

TP-90

K-10

BB-1

H-3