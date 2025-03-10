Van Horn Pacing Razorbacks for SEC Slate After Best Start in Nearly 20 Years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Following a sweep of Portland, Arkansas is 15-1 and is off to its best start since 2006, when the team also went 15-1. The Hogs are tied for the most home runs through 16 games since 2014 (33).
The pitching staff has a combined ERA of 3.09, just 0.35 higher than the vaunted 2024 staff that got off to a blazing start that included Top 10 MLB draft pick Hagen Smith. Two starters (Zach Root and Landon Beidelschies) both have ERAs under 2.50. Relievers Parker Coil and Dylan Carter both have yet to allow an earned run and have each pitched at least six innings.
Defensively, Arkansas hasn't made an error in nine straight games and the shortstop, Wehiwa Aloy, is even making SportsCenter-worthy plays.
"Defense has been steady," Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. I "We've continued to get better out there. The outfield is settled down a little bit."
It all seems to be going swimmingly, but...
"If you're just talking wins and losses," Van Horn said, "it's about as good as it can get. There's probably five or six other teams in our league can tell you the same thing. Our league is absolutely dominating. The stats are crazy."
Razorbacks have seen this movie before. The 2023 and 2024 teams were both 14-2 through 16 games and flamed out in the NCAA regional. Despite the good start, there's still questions to be answered with SEC play on the horizon.
"There's still some roles to be won [on the pitching side]," Van Horn said. "Still not 100% sure who you want to finish a game if it's a one-run lead, but then again, it depends on who's available. There's still a lot to figure out with this team, which is a good thing."
Arkansas will have one final tune-up game before SEC play against in-state Central Arkansas. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed on SEC+.
