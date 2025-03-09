Hogs Could Emerge Leader for Aggies' Decommitted Safety
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texas A&M's loss could become the Arkansas Razorbacks gain after 2026 composite 3-star safety Markel Ford decommitted from the Aggies, he announced Friday on X.
The 6-foot, 190 pound safety posted 45 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups and one interception as a junior. Ford is currently ranked No. 521 overall nationally, No. 40 among safeties and No. 66 among prospects in Texas.
Since announcing his decommitment Friday afternoon, Ford has heard from several new programs including Stanford, Memphis and Big 12 champions Arizona State. FCS teams like Sacremento State led by first-year coach Brennan Marion and Grambling State have asserted themselves in his recruitment.
He generated plenty of buzz as a sophomore which is why he gained plenty of steam early on in his recruitment. Ford recorded 56 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery
With nine months left until the December signing period, Arkansas sits inside 247sports composite rankigns at No. 9. The Razorbacks class consists of nine commitments topped by 4-star defensive end Colton Yarbrough.
At this point, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and first-year defensive backs coach Nick Perry currently have three safeties pledged in Adam Auston, Tay Lockett and Kyndrick Williams. Texas High School football is also high on Arkansas defensive back commit Jack Duckworth who is considered a top-10 player in Texas as his position.