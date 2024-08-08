2024 Razorbacks Awards Tracker: Watch Lists
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's officially award-watch season, where half the country gets placed on award "watch lists", and while Arkansas' team outlook looks uncertain, having been picked 14th in the SEC by the media, there is no shortage of Razorbacks vying for individual awards. Here's a running list of preseason watch lists and weekly awards throughout the season
Allstate Wuerffel Trophy:
Defensive lineman Cameron Ball was named to the watch list Aug. 1. The award is given annually to a player who "best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement." Ball finsihed last season with 32 tackles and a forced fumble.
Biletnikoff Award:
Andrew Armstrong was named to the watch list Aug.7. The award is given to the nation's top receiver. Armstrong leads a wide receiver room that returns 100% of the catches from last year. Armstrong led the Razorbacks in every major receiving category last year, including receptions (56), receiving yards (764), receiving yards per game (63.7) and receiving touchdowns (5) a year ago.
Bronko Nagurski Trophy:
Landon Jackson was named to the watch list July 30. The award is given to the best defensive player in college football. Jackson returns as potentially the Hogs' best player on the team, racking up 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks last year. Don't expect Jackson to know that he's on this list though.
"You’ve just got to keep your head out of the media because you’ll see one bad thing," Jackson said. "That one bad thing is almost equivalent to seeing 100 good things. It’s better not to even look at it."
Comeback Player of the Year Award:
Luke Hasz was named to the watch list Aug.7. The award is given annyually to the athlete who "overcomes injury, illness, or other circumstances." Hasz looked on his way to a breakout freshman season before injuring his clavicle on the opening drive in week 5 against Texas A&M. Despite this, he still finished third on the team with 253 receiving yards.
Jet Award:
Isaiah Sategna was named to the watch list July 31. The award is named after Hall of Famer Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers and recognizes college football's most outstanding return specialist. Sategna was part of a stellar 2023 special teams unit that saw him amass 680 total return yards, good enough for sixth-most in a single season by a Razorback in program history.
This list will be updated as more lists are revealed and the season gets underway with weekly awards.
HOGS FEED:
• Hogs' defensive line hoping to get head start on physicality
• In the SEC: Once potential Razorback suffers injury with Longhorns
• Razorback sets new Olympic Record, strikes gold in Paris
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook