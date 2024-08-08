In the SEC: Once Potential Razorback Suffers Injury with Longhorns
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The talk of SEC Media Days was an impending renewed rivalry between Texas and Arkansas. Despite the game being still over three months from kickoff, with Texas coming to Fayetteville Nov 16, the Longhorns will be without a major piece of its offense for the game against the Razorbacks and the rest of the season.
Running back CJ Baxter reportedly tore his PCL and LCL ligaments in his knee in fall camp Tuesday and will require surgery, missing the entire season. Baxter was a 2023 honorable mention All-Big 12 selection and started six games in the backfield as a true freshman for a Texas team that made it to the national championship game. He amassed 659 yards on 138 carries and was slated to become Texas' starting running back. The team confirmed the injury in a statement.
"Texas sophomore running back CJ Baxter sustained a knee injury in practice on Tuesday, will undergo surgery and be out for the season," the team said in the statement.
Not too long ago, Baxter was a national top-30 overall recruit and top running back in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. He even took two unofficial visits to Arkansas, before ultimately deciding to go to Texas. Now his Razorback Stadium debut will have to wait even longer as returns from injury.
Baxter isn't the only player on Arkansas' schedule that will be missing come kickoff. Tennessee defensive back Jourdan Thomas suffered a knee injury that will keep him sidelined for the rest of the season. The Razorbacks head to Knoxville October 5 to take on the Volunteers.
HOGS FEED:
• Razorback sets new Olympic Record, strikes gold in Paris
• All agree: Razorbacks' underrated player on defensive front
• Hogs' Fouch wanting receivers to understand opportunity
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook