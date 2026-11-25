FAYETTEVILLE — For Class of 2028 wide receiver Akeem Cox, landing an offer from Arkansas was a dream come true.

The Dalton High School (Ga.) prospect now holds 20 offers after the Razorbacks extended an opportunity just two days ago, his fifth offer in eight days, and he’s excited about the possibility of playing in Fayetteville.

“Receiving the offer from Arkansas was a blessing and a special moment for me,” Cox said. “(Assistant director of recruiting) Coach Donovan (Ellison) helped get me in front of the staff, and Coach Aaron Odom, the wide receivers coach, extended the offer.

"I was extremely grateful and excited because it showed that the work I've been putting in is being recognized. I'm thankful for the opportunity and excited to continue building that relationship. Both have made me feel welcomed, and I appreciate the time they've taken to get to know me.”

Cox loves all things SEC football, which is understandable for the northern Georgia standout. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound receiver is likely to see his recruiting boom over the coming months during the winter contact period, where college coaches can visit his school in-person and get to learn more about what he can offer on the field.

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“When I think of Arkansas, I think about a strong football tradition, competing at a high level, and a fan base that truly supports its team,” Cox said. “It's an SEC program with a lot of history, and I see an opportunity to compete against some of the best players in college football.”

For now, Cox – a speedy inside receiver who is a constant threat to score with the ball in his hands after the catch – said that he will be “going to continue focusing on getting better, working on my craft, and preparing for the next level.”

Last night working on some quick releases. @beyond_grind translated to it in game. pic.twitter.com/YvEZg53xFo — 4⭐️AkeemCox12 (@_AkeemCox11_) November 18, 2026

This weekend, he plans to visit his native Georgia Bulldogs for their game against Georgia Tech while planning on getting back to visiting schools in April and May.

“I haven't put a specific date on my commitment yet,” Cox said. “I want to make sure I make the right decision for myself and my future. I'm focused on continuing to develop, building relationships with coaching staffs, and finding the right fit both on and off the field.”

Cox is not ranked or rated by 247Sports or Rivals. Other offers include Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Florida, Syracuse, Auburn, Arkansas State, Middle Tennessee State, and Troy.

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