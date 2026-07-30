3 Bold Predictions Ahead of Razorbacks' Football Camp

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — First-year coach Ryan Silverfield and the Arkansas Razorbacks will begin fall camp on Aug. 5.

With much speculation about who will be included in the starting lineup as preprations behing for their week one matchup against the North Alabama Lions Sept. 5, here are a few bold predictions going into training camp.

KJ Jackson to win QB1 Spot

Many believe the quarterback competition will last until the end of fall camp. However, redshirt sophomore KJ Jackson should be named the starter as the Razorbacks take the field in the season opener.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson on the field against the Texas A&M Aggies at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

Jackson, who saw limited action in 2025, showed flashes of promise in relief of Taylen Green at Texas, and earned his first career start against Missouri to close the regular season. He completed 33-of-54 passes for 441 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Although the Razorbacks may integrate both Jackson and Memphis transfer AJ Hill into the offense this coming season, there's reason to believe the redshirt sophomore out of Mobile receives the nod.

Freshman Aim to Rise in Depth Chart

Arkansas has several true freshman defensive stars eager to play early on this season. Some names expected to rise up the depth chart include Danny Beale and Tay Lockett, as both have shown flashes of upside through spring camp.

Beale, a 4-star recruit from Cross County, possesses the physical attributes to make an early impact for the Razorbacks. As he begins his true freshman season, he is among the biggest players on the team at 6-foot-5, 247 pounds.

He'll have plenty of time to sit behind veterans from the transfer portal before he is depended puon to anchor the defensive line. With his performance during the spring, he is likely to earn a spot in the rotation this fall with a significant if he progresses through fall camp.

Tay Lockett is expected to move up the depth chart as he enters fall camp. He has demonstrated skills to make an impact in the secondary throughout spring practice and aims to maintain that momentum heading into the upcoming 2026 season.

Arkansas Razorbacks freshman safety Tay Lockett goes through drills during spring practice. | Tay Lockett, Instagram

Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts praised Lockett during fall camp and was impressed by his natural instincts in the secondary.

"Tay has a high football IQ, he's intelligent," Roberts said. "In high school, people often call two defenses. There's two defenses which is not going to happen in college football. You'd get your eyes shot out. So his ability to understand and take on the coaching part he's done a really good job with that. I think it's really allowed him to get in."

Crutchfield Wins WR1 Battle

Although Boise State transfer Chris Marshall appears to be the leading candidate to become the top wide receiver for the Razorbacks, there is a belief that redshirt sophomore Courtney Crutchfield could secure the number one receiver position as the team heads into fall camp.

Crutchfield, who had limited playing time last year with the Razorbacks, finished his redshirt freshman season with just one catch for 26 yards. However, he has made significant progress in a competitive receiver group and is now poised to become the primary target for Jackson.

Their connection will help both players settle into their roles effectively this fall.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield at spring practice on outdoor practice fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images

With fall camp approaching, these players have the opportunity to make a name for themselves as Silverfield aims to establish a strong foundation and culture for the future of Arkansas' football program.

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