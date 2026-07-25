Two Former Top-50 Recruits Who Are Ready to Break Out for the Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks leading receiver from last season, O'Mega Blake, left a massive hole in the at the position.

His combination of size and athleticism showed up often due to his considerable connection with former quarterback Taylen Green.

Operating last year on the second string, this once-heralded prospect has experience with possible starter KJ Jackson. If Jackson claims the starting job in camp, his chemistry with Crutchfield and talent of Chris Marshall could elevate his chances to beat out redshirt freshman transfer AJ Hill.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Replacing this production may not fall to one player, but Crutchfield, a native of Pine Bluff, is certainly an intriguing option at receiver, and has his sights set on taking on as much as he can.

Going into his redshirt sophomore season, he has all the tools to be a considerable asset in the passing game for Ryan Silverfield's offense. Entering this year, Crutchfield is poised to use his size and athleticism to create mismatches in the run-heavy scheme.

SLOW START

The highly touted wideout has played in 13 games at the college level, while registering one pass for 26 yards in the final minute of the Hogs' loss to LSU last season. In his lone year at Missouri, he appeared in two games and failed to record any catches.

Any production in 2026 would be a huge step forward, but Crutchfield could cement himself as part of the offense when training camp kicks off in August.

So, what exactly has Crutchfield poised for a breakout? It's only a matter of finding a way to use his significant tools. The 6-2, 200-pound receiver has great athleticism, as evidenced by his contribution to the track team.

PHYSICAL SPECIMEN

Crutchfield was named to the 247Sports 2023 Freaks List due to his athletic profile. Here's what they had to say:

Perhaps more impressive than his athleticism are his ball skills. His high school highlights feature several contested catches and even a one-handed grab. Crutchfield is a natural hands catcher, displaying great body control to extend his arms and catch the ball away from his body.

"There’s no shortage of Courtney Crutchfield fans at 247Sports. We had a hunch that he was a bit of a freak after studying the 11th-grade tape, and our thoughts were validated once we got to see him bounce around at the OT7 Championship back in June.

"Crutchfield is a springy, high-hipped wide receiver who plays above the shoulder pads. His web-like catch radius allows him to make acrobatic catches with ease, while his lanky stride allows him to cover a ton of ground. As a junior, he averaged a ridiculous 30.5 yards per catch at Pine Bluff (Ark.) and also got ample snaps at defensive back.

"The scary part? Crutchfield is just starting to scratch the surface of what he can be. For example, he cleared 6-foot-5 in the high jump this spring with zero technique."

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) runs after a catch during a passing drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CLEAN SLATE

In Silverfield's run-heavy attack, there is an opportunity for a big-bodied receiver to make some hay on the outside, especially on third downs and in the red zone. Crutchfield has the rare ability to skew the odds on a 50-50 ball to make it more like a 70-30 ball.

Marshall, 22, is another big-bodied receiver whose experience could tip the starting X-receiver job in his favor. The redshirt senior is listed at 6-foot-3, 213 pounds, and becomes an immediate outsdie weapon for offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey, who likes to rotate receivers more than your average playcaller.

A former 5-star recruit in the 2022 class, the Missouri City, Texas native showed his explosive ability at the JUCO level in 2023 following his dismissal from Texas A&M and Ole Miss. He caught 21 passes for 449 yards, five touchdowns and averaged over 21 yards per catch and 74.8 yards per game for Kilgore College.

Despite missing all but four games as a redshirt sophomore for Boise State in 2024, Marshall finally showed off his abilities to a tune of 574 yards and a pair of scores last season.

Everyone on the roster should benefit from a true competition in training camp. Whoever comes out on top in those all-important practices and meetings will surely land themselves a starting spot come fall.

If the Hogs hope to find joy in the loaded SEC this year, the young talent on the team will have to show up and show out. Crutchfield is the perfect example of the talent Arkansas needs.

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