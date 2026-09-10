Utah Has a Problem Razorbacks Can't Solve by Only Stopping Devon Dampier

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The biggest key to success for Utah comes at the quarterback position, and for Arkansas to knock off a ranked Utes team it's going to take shutting down two to pull of a win.

That's right, Utah has two capable quarterbacks in starter Devon Dampier and backup Byrd Ficklin who can impact the game in both phases of the Utes offense.

Dampier is the engine that makes the team go and gives them the chance to win any game they're in. He is in his second year with the program after transferring from New Mexico following the 2024 season.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Phoenix Jackson following a tackle on the North Alabama sideline. | Nilsen Roman

The 5-foot-11, 210 pound dual-threat passer first came onto the scene as a sophomore by leading his Lobos team to Auburn, and hung tough with the Tigers midway through the fourth quarter. That performance catapulted him to an exceptional sophomore year where he passed for 2,788 yards and 12 touchdowns with another 1,166 yards and 16 scores on the ground.

After lighting up his Mountain West Conference competition, he entered the transfer portal ranked as the No. 22 quarterback available, according to 247Sports portal ranking.

He exceeded expectations as a junior for the Utes in 2025, compiling 3,325 yards of offense, 34 total touchdowns and only five interceptions. Dampier has been an efficient passer during his time in Salt Lake City and will challenge an improved Arkansas defense under defensive coordinator Ron Roberts.

"[Dampier is a] tremendous athlete," Roberts said Tuesday. "He's really good athlete, and when he carries the ball, he's more like a running back. He is a strong, powerful kid. He doesn't run like a quarterback, he runs like a running back.

"He does have a rocket arm. I mean, he can make all the throws. He can reach anywhere on the field. So, he's got a cannon. He's a great player. He's won a lot of football games."

Roberts is right by touting Dampier a winner at the college level. He is 18-5 as a starter going back to the latter half of the 2024 season. He led New Mexico to a 5-3 record across the final eight games of the 2024 season, and proceeded to lead Utah to an 11-2 overall record last season, effectively rebounding from a 5-7 record just a year prior.

The second quarterback to keep tabs on is Ficklin, a near carbon copy of Dampier at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds. A native of Muskogee, Okla., He has played in 13 games for Utah over the past two seasons following a record-breaking prep career where he leads the program in all-time passing yards and touchdowns, and earned Oklahoma's 2023 All-State Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Ficklin scored 13 touchdowns in 12 games as a freshman, and was dialed in once again during the Utes 66-14 season opening victory over Idaho. He completed 4-for-8 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns, along with eight carries for 70 yards.

While he impacts the game mostly with his legs if Dampier on the field, but there is always a chance he can turn the game on its head with his arm.

"I've got a lot of respect for him and [Ficklin]," Roberts said. "15's basically the same thing. Copycat coming in. He's a younger version. Tremendous athlete. A lot of speed and we're going to see it. Obviously, they did some unique things. They put two on the field, two of the quarterback, same time, quite a bit.

"Most of the time it's [Dampier] at quarterback and [Ficklin] at the– He's really playing running back, doing what they do with their running backs: motion them out, move them, get them out in space, throw screens to them, balls, things like that. But it promotes a little you know threat across the board. You've got to be aware who's in the ball game, where they're at, and what they're capable of doing."

North Alabama's offense is far from what will be the Razorbacks toughest test of the season, but the defense did pass its first test by silencing the Lions for much of the season opener.

The 31-14 result wasn't pretty, but there were some key takeways such as stopping UNA quarterback Destin Wade from being a problem with his legs. That will end up beng a major talking point throughout the night as Arkansas did hold the Lions to just 40 yards rushing, but went into the locker room at halftime with negative yardage.

First-year Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield wants to see his team play with tremendous eye discipline and lane integrity in order to slow down a Utah offense that rushed for 364 yards last week against Idaho.

"This is a discipline type of game," Silverfield said Monday. "Like just trusting your eyes, trusting your keys, because you're going to be deceived. You're going to see pullers go one way. You're going to see down blocks, and then all of a sudden, you know, reverse pivoting out of the gun. The different things they can do.

"Next thing you know, like you said, you're trying to flow and make okay, who's the quarterback player? Who's the dive player? Who's the pitch player? Oh shoot! Now all of a sudden there's a slant on the backside. So you got to be as disciplined as you can, and you got to trust it over and over and over. And the focus has to be elite for all three phases."

While there is going to be immense pressure on the Arkansas offense to put a disappointing Week One performance behind them, it's not going to matter if the defense can't stop Utah's prolific rushing attack.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.