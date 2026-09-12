It's time to find a spot on the couch and strap in for today's college football action.

There are an almost endless number of games to bet on today, but did you know that if you live in certain states, you can bet on player props as well? In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite prop bets for today's action.

College Football Best Player Props Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Kedrick Reescano 40+ Rushing Yards (-120)

Jeremiah Smith 90+ Receiving Yards (+100)

Kamari Moulton 90+ Rushing Yards (-128)

Kedrick Reescano 40+ Rushing Yards (-120)

Not only are the Arizona Wildcats one of my favorite upset picks for today's college football slate, but I think Kedrick Reescano is going to play a big role in the victory. The Wildcats' running back rushed 10 times for 47 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1, leading an underrated Arizona rushing attack this season.

All he has to do is reach 40 yards for the second straight season for this bet to be graded as a winner.

Jeremiah Smith 90+ Receiving Yards (+100)

For today's marquee matchup between Ohio State and Texas, I'm going to bet on arguably the best player in the game, Jeremiah Smith, to go over 90 receiving yards. Last year, he hauled in six receptions for 43 yards against the Longhorns, and I expect him to have an even better performance in this year's rematch.

The Longhorns' secondary surprisingly struggled against Texas State in Week 1, allowing the Bobcats to complete 20-of-29 passes for 188 yards. That's a bad sign heading into this week's game against the Buckeyes.

Kamari Moulton 90+ Rushing Yards (-128)

Kamari Moulton snapped for Iowa in Week 1, racking up 183 yards on just 11 carries, an average of 16.6 yards per rush. He's going to be used as Iowa's main weapon in today's Cy-Hawk game. The Cyclones are going to be overpowered by Kamari Moulton and Iowa's rushing attack. Let's bet on Moulton to reach 90+ yards on the ground.

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