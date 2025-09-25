An honest look at what Hogs, Irish bring to Saturday's game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Arkansas takes on Notre Dame this weekend at Razorback Stadium, a majority of fans on both sides of the fence will be seeing the opposing team for the first time this season.
Because of this, a small primer has been prepared to give both Razorbacks and Fighting Irish fans a chance to get at least a little bit of an idea as to what they're getting into. Most of the Notre Dame thoughts and observations will come from the Texas A&M game since it's not only the most recent, it's also against an SEC team, so it's more apples to apples.
The general consensus around the country is this is going to be a close game. They see an Arkansas team that is a long list of inexplicable things happening that led to a pair of one-score losses with the win virtually in the Razorbacks' hands from being an undefeated Top 15 team.
For instance, Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said earlier this week his team was prepared to cede the win to Arkansas despite leading in the final minute. The Tigers intended to hand the ball off to the running back, hope to get two or three yards to help the punter and then sit back and watch as the Hogs drove a few yards and kicked a game-winning field goal.
Instead, his starting quarterback misplaced his helmet during a timeout, which led to back-up quarterback Arrington Maiden having to go into the game. He promptly missed the hand-off and then, demonstrating he doesn't miss leg day, carried a 387-pound defensive lineman for 11 yards to ice the game.
The first thing Notre Dame fans need to know is no matter how big the Arkansas lead may grow, if something out of the ordinary happens, like a receiver punching a Hogs defender in the throat, knocking him to the ground at the last second on a long touchdown pass with less than a minute in the half, the countdown begins. Razorbacks fans will immediately start watching for freaky events that will drain that lead, resulting in a loss in the craziest, most heart-breaking way.
However, while not as tortured as Hogs fans, the Notre Dame faithful can at least empathize this season. Texas A&M somehow ran 13 plays in 2:40 seconds that culminated with a touchdown pass on a 4th down play from the Irish 11-yard line with 13 seconds left. That play was set up with a defensive holding call on 3rd and 16 from the Notre Dame 20 for a fresh set of downs.
To add a little more Razorback flavor to the proceedings, Reed's pass before the touchdown went directly to an uninhibited Fighting Irish defensive back who gator-armed an easy interception. His arms were as wide open in a gator chomp as possible as the ball sailed past his bread basket, meaning he didn't even touch it.
Now that all the curse-like stuff is addressed, let's hit the more technical aspects of the game.
What will Arkansas be able to do?
First off, the Razorbacks offensive line, which is the highest graded line in all of college football, will be able to dictate a lot of what happens, which means the offense should still be able to be productive, although it will be much more difficult circumstances. There is room to steadily pound the middle and eventually break through.
One thing that stood out is the Irish, if they haven't made adjustments, will be open for at least two or three big wheel route passes. They either forget running backs, especially those coming full speed, can catch passes, or they just don't respect it.
Also, if Taylen Green's arm is up for it, there will be chances for deep passes. The secondary tends to get caught with backs turned, unable to see passes coming as receivers break free and adjust.
Last, if Arkansas can keep slugging throughout the game and force things to be close, they can deliver knockout blows late. The Notre Dame defense gets fatigued, especially in the secondary, as the fourth quarter drags on.
If the defensive line can create even the slightest semblance of pressure on quarterback CJ Carr, this game can flip on a dime in the Hogs' favor.
What will Notre Dame be able to do?
While the defense may give up a lot of completions, the secondary is pretty good at having multiple guys around the ball and dropping receivers where they catch it. They are disciplined when it comes to form tackling across all defensive positions.
Because defenders are almost always on top of receivers, Green is going to throw at least one interception. If he is slightly late delivering the ball or it goes behind a receiver, it's going to get picked because rarely will anyone be running wide open.
The biggest adjustment for Arkansas is that Notre Dame leaves almost no running lanes for quarterbacks. Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed, who is a gifted runner in his own right, had to fight for a lot of short yardage gains.
Now, Green is a different type of runner. Reed goes up the middle more often while Green tries to swing outside. However, the Irish are quick on the edges, so there's the potential for multiple big yardage loses.
The Irish offense wants to run the ball way more than it wants to throw, although that may change after coaches watch the film on Arkansas. The Razorbacks are going to have to be highly disciplined in keeping the edge contained or there will be a constant string of big running plays around the edge.
There is going to be a lot of eye candy in the backfield that is going to cause confusion for the Hogs' linebackers and safeties, which will result in at least a few big plays. The biggest thing Arkansas fans need to know is running back Jeremiyah Love is going to be a huge problem all day long and Jadarian Price is going to function as his Felix Jones.
If the two don't combine for 200 yards and at least three or four touchdowns, consider it a big defensive victory.
The return game on Notre Dame's special teams is strong, which should be a huge worry for Hogs special teams coordinator Scott Fountain. Terry Bussey is a game changer who his always a threat to bring a kick-off back, so every time the Hogs put one in the end zone, fans might want to say a quick prayer of thanks.
Irish field goal kicker Randy Bond is consistent and strong at least within 45 yards. He can easily determine the outcome.
Final thoughts
This is a game that is going to have a lot of big plays. It literally could come down to Razorbacks fans and how loud they can be.
This is the first time in a month the Hogs have been home, and with the way Arkansas fans have been acting, this group of Razorbacks may eventually leave the program without ever truly feeling what it's like to have a full house of rabid fans behind them.
If the fans show up and add a boost of energy to the players while disrupting what Notre Dame's trying to do, then Arkansas can win and everyone can experience a big swing of momentum heading into the bye week. If they continue sulking and either come flat or don't show at all because they want to sabotage the team, odds go way up for another loss.