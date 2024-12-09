Another Arkansas Offensive Lineman Leaves, Hitting Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is up to 20 players that have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal, which officially opened Monday. Right tackle Ty’Kieast Crawford announced his intentions to enter the portal on X.
"I'd like to thank Sam Pittman and the rest of the coaching staff for all of the support over the years," Crawford said in the statement. "Thank you to the Razorback fanbase for an amazing 3 years at this university, with that being said with 1 year of eligibity left, I will be placting my name within the transfer portal."
A former consensus four-star prospect and ranked the 19th-best offensive tackle in the country in his class by 247Sports, Crawford only saw action in the 70-0 season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and did not play in any other games.
He only played 10 snaps after the result of the game was no longer in question. Across four seasons, after transferring in from Charlotte for the 2021 season, he appeared in 33 games and made six starts.
Crawford joins fellow offensive linemen Patrick Kutas and Josh Braun to enter the portal following the conclusion of the regular season. Arkansas will face Texas Tech in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl 6 p.m. Dec. 27.
Arkansas Outgoing Transfers
QB Malachi Singleton
WR Isaiah Sategna
WR Davion Dozier
WR Jaedon Wilson
TE Luke Hasz
TE Ty Washington
TE Var'Keyes Gumms
RT Patrick Kutas
RG Joshua Braun
C Amaury Wiggins
LS Eli Stein
DE Nico Davillier
LB Carson Dean
LB Alex Sanford
DB Jaylon Braxton
DB Dallas Young
DB TJ Metcalf
DB Tevis Metcalf
DB Dylan Hasz