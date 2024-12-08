Hogs' Offensive Transfer Portal Board Boasts Promising Targets
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the winter transfer portal window opens Dec. 9 it's never early enough to start up a transfer portal big board to gloss over the possibility of Arkansas improving of a 6-6 regular season.
There could be a few surprises throughout December whether it takes certain players for various positions. A few transfers could be brought in to start immediately or even push incumbents since competition is good for overall team health.
2025 Transfer Portal Big Board
Quarterback
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman entered the portal earlier this week and is considered the top option among passers, according to 247sports transfer ranking. He is a former 5-star who passed for 2,694 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 60% of his passes over the course of three seasons.
His durability has been an issue throughout his career with various injuries including a season-ending foot injury in 2023 and missed three games due to a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder. Redshirt freshman Marcel Reed took over when Weigman went down and never returned as the full-time starter.
Weigman could be an option at Arkansas due to his previous relationship with current Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino in College Station during the 2023 season might appeal to him. There's plenty of reason to bring in a capable backup especially with Green's durability issues at points last season and no other quarterback behind him with any collegieate experience.
Running Back
As 2024 proved, Arkansas can't have too many running backs in the room as Ja'Quinden Jackson, Rashod Dubinion, Braylon Russell and Rodney Hill each fought through injuries. The Razorbacks could decide to take a tailback given he is the right fit.
Washington State transfer Wayshawn Parker showed big play capability multiple times this season with nearly 900 all-purpose yardage and five touchdowns. With his offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle moving on to Oklahoma for the same position, the redshirt freshman could follow his coach to Norman.
UL-Monroe tailback Ahmad Hardy set the SunBelt on fire during the regular season rushing for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns as a true freshman. He was ranked as the No. 153 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle with his FBS lone offer coming from the Warhawks.
New Mexico running back Eli Sanders experienced a breakout 2024 campaign in which he rushed for 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns. The 6-foot, 200 pound transfer was dyanamic through the final four games in Mountain West Conference play averaging 152 yards per game on the ground on 10 yards per carry.
Florida Atlantic's CJ Campbell was a bright spot for the Owls offensively this season with 1,310 of total offense and 14 touchdowns. In his final game of the 2024 season, he rushed for 100 yards and caught four passes for 118 yards and one score against Tulsa.
Wide Receivers
One in-state receiver to keep an eye on is Javonnie Gibson from UAPB. The 6-foot-3, 205 pound wideout recorded 1,215 yards (No. 2 in FCS) and 9 TD (No. 1 in SWAC) this fall.
Gibson has two years of eligibility remaining as a legitimate weapon at the college level. One selling point the Razorbacks have to offer him is an opportunity similar to Andrew Armstrong, develop into a go-to receiver and lead the SEC in receiving as a lower division transfer.
Kentucky transfer Dane Key entered the transfer portal Wednesday after three seasons in Lexington. He emerged as an immediate playmaker for the Wildcats totaling 126 receptions for 1,870 yards and 14 touchdowns throughout his career.
He signed with Kentucky during the 2022 recruiting cycle as a 4-star, No. 266 overall player in the nation and No. 45 receiver, according to On3. The Wildcats were one of the worst passing teams in the SEC last season averaging a shade over 160 yards per game through the air which could be a reason for Key's departure.
Fresno State standout receiver Raylen Sharpe expressed his interest in rejoining Petrino's offense at Arkansas Wednesday with a post on X after announcing he'll enter the transfer portal. A former FCS All-American at Missouri State, Sharpe has recorded 140 career catches for 1,821 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Sharpe has received three offers from Arkansas, North Texas and East Carolina since Wednesday, according to activity on his X account. His size at 5-foot-9, 165 pounds and pure speed could be a perfect addition in the slot for the Razorbacks.
LSU wideout CJ Daniels leaves Baton Rouge after one season after an up and down year where he caught just 42 balls for 480 yards but no touchdowns. He spent four seasons prior with Liberty where he exploded with 55 catches for 1,067 yards and 10 scores in 2023.
Oklahoma receiver Nic Anderson spent three embattled years in Norman with injuries but when healthy he was good as any catching 38 passes for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023. As a redshirt freshman last year, he earned freshman All-American honors from the Athletic.
Tight End
Coach Sam Pittman hasn't missed on many athlete evaluations of players from lower divisions and Zach Atkins might be the next in a growing line. The 6-foot-5, 245 pound tight end has received offers from LSU, Colorado, Ole Miss, South Carolina, USF, Tulsa, West Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and many more since entering the transfer portal.
Former 4-star Tayvion Galloway entered the portal after his freshman season at Purdue after Coach Ryan Walters was fired for going 1-11 this season. Galloway ultimately chose the Boilermakers over an extensive offer list that included Arkansas, LSU, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee and many others.
Purdue was littered with quality players in 2024 despite its 1-11 overall record. The Boilermakers have quite a few immediate impact transfers in the portal including Max Klare who caught 51 passes for 685 yards and four touchdowns this season. The 6-foot-4, 225 pound tight end is more of a flex type who can stretch toward the boundary or stay in and block.
Offensive Tackle
The Razorbacks have already seen one starter depart for the transfer portal this week with two-year starter Patrick Kutas Thursday report. That means Arkansas will likely be in the market for a
Alabama native and Oregon offensive lineman JacQawn McRoy had Arkansas in his final two schools before committing to the Ducks. Now, is an opportunity to bring the 6-8, 365 pound athletic tackle and insert him into a starting role at right tackle.
Stanford transfer Connor McLaughlin would be a quality fit in Arkansas' physical rushing attack. At 6-foot-7, 295, he graded out as the Cardinal's best run blocker, according to Pro Football Focus and started 11 of the team's 12 games this season.
Another portal prospect to consider is Illinois State guard Hunter Zambrano who has consistently been the Redbird's top offensive lineman over the past two seasons. The 6-foot-5, 300 pound transfer has started every game the past two years and helped his offense average 402 yards per game this season good for No. 35 nationally at the FCS level.