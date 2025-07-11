Another Razorbacks' rebuild on offensive line facing key test
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas enters 2025 with a reworked offensive line, hoping that new personnel and a back-to-basics approach.
The hope is that will help protect quarterback Taylen Green and revive the Razorbacks’ run game after a turbulent 2024. Note it's the hope because like just about everything else with the Hogs this year there are more questions than answers.
Last season, Arkansas struggled up front, allowing Green to be sacked 32 times in 13 games. The offensive line’s inconsistency contributed to a drop in rushing production during conference play and forced Green to rely on his legs and quick decision-making.
“Part of that was me trying to extend plays,” Green said in spring practice. “But the line knows they have to be better, and I know I have to get the ball out quicker too.”
The Razorbacks responded by retooling their offensive front through the transfer portal.
The Hogs lost starters Joshua Braun and Addison Nichols but retained key contributors Fernando Carmona Jr., right tackle Keyshawn Blackstock and E’Marion Harris. Carmona, who started every game at left tackle last season, is moving to guard.
“Moving inside is kind of something that I wanted to do,” Carmona said. “It’s been really hard…everything’s happening, bam, bam, bam. But I’m learning something new and just trying to get better each and every day.”
Offensive line coach Eric Mateos prioritized physicality, fundamentals and communication. The Razorbacks added transfers Corey Robinson II (Georgia Tech), Shaq McRoy (Oregon), Marcus Dumervil (Maryland), Caden Kitler (UCF) and Kavion Broussard (Ole Miss). Robinson, expected to start at left tackle, has not allowed a sack since 2022.
“Even though my pass pro is, through the numbers, good, it’s still something I work on, as well as the run,” Robinson said during spring camp. “Every day I just try to make myself more of a complete offensive lineman.”
Arkansas’ projected starting five of Robinson, Carmona, Kitler, Harris and McRoy bring a mix of experience and size. Kitler, a transfer from UCF, is expected to start at center, while McRoy, at 362 pounds, could be a difference maker if he adapts to Mateos’ system.
The Razorbacks rushed for 184.8 yards per game last season, ranking 34th nationally, but that figure dropped to 146.8 yards in SEC play. The team’s success on the ground will depend on the offensive line’s ability to open holes for a new group of running backs.
“The run game is always a big part of what we want to do,” Mateos said. “But it’s not just about the backs. It’s about five guys playing as one.”
Green and the offensive line have worked to build chemistry during the offseason.
“The O-line and I, we’re spending extra time together—on and off the field. That’s how you build trust,” Green said at the Manning Passing Academy in June.
Depth remains a concern and has proven over the last several years to be the biggest problem with the Hogs. They just haven't been able to avoid injuries and performance dropped off down the depth chart.
Transfers Dumervil and Broussard add insurance, while young players like Kobe Branham and Jonas Nantze will compete for playing time.
“You’re one play away from being in there,” Mateos says he tells the backups. “That’s the reality of the SEC. Nobody cares if you’re a freshman or a transfer, you have to be ready.”
The offensive line’s performance will be tested immediately as Arkansas faces a challenging SEC schedule, including early games against Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M.
“We’re going to find out who we are real quick,” Carmona has said.
The Razorbacks hope their revamped line can provide Green with the protection he needs and power a run game critical this year.
Hogs coach Sam Pittman told the media in spring practice offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino told him during a practice he thought this team would be able to run.
“We’re not asking for perfect,” Mateos said. “We’re asking for tough. We’re asking for together.”
How that works out may determine an awful lot about this year's team.