Answers to burning question for Razorbacks going into pivotal 2025 season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The clock is down to one week and college football will officially be back no matter what anyone thinks about Week Zero.
It's been a long offseason, storylines galore. Each team is undefeated and there is a fountain of endless hope among each of the 136 FBS teams vying for a national championship.
Pittman's last hoorah?
There was talk leading at the end of the 2024 regular season that coach Sam Pittman was ready to retire, hang up his whistle and enjoy life on Lake Hamilton.
Well, he was somehow talked into returning for year No. 6 and seems to be in great spirits, confident in his team's ability to get it done this season.
"Evidently, I like [the pressure]," Pittman said at SEC Media Days. "I had a chance to go to the lake and I'm not there."
Pittman has a strong belief in this year's Razorbacks team. He seems a bit more comfortable with the talent assembled along with having what he calls a "really good coaching staff" around him that makes life in the SEC easier.
While most outlets project Arkansas to rank in the high 30's in most preseason rankings, Pittman doesn't mind it. He embraces the underdog role. Most of the Razorbacks teams have exceeded greatly when everyone is counting them out.
"I don't know what the guys who never played a down predicted us, you know, and all that kind of stuff, but I know that we've got a really good freshman class that we do," Pittman said Monday at the Little Rock Touchdown Club. "Hence, if you don't want to rank us, that's fine. Don't you have to play all of them anyway?
"Roll that [football] out there, and let's see what happens. That's fine. We don't need to be ranked if you don't want to rank us. We'll surprise a lot of people. We ain't surprising me. We've got a really good football team. We really, really do, and we're excited to get out there and play."
If Pittman and the Razorbacks find a way to win seven to eight regular season then Pittman should be a long way from retirement with a brand new hip and renewed energy.
Bobby P's second-year offense
Everyone wants to dissect the difference between the first year in a Petrino offense versus a second year and there's certainly always differences.
Quarterback Taylen Green is back as a darkhorse Heisman candidate and is poised for a big season with a focus of cutting down on turnovers and negative plays.
The dynamic 6-foot-6, 230 pound passer continued to get better each week even while recovering from a gruesome knee injury sustained against Tennessee last weekend, but never missed a single game.
Even in a 6-6 regular season, he came within 60 yards of breaking the school record for single-season yardage along with scoring 23 touchdowns.
Obviously, the Razorbacks need to score a bit more, — well a bunch more — since there's uncertainty as to whether the Hogs are very good on defense.
One major mark against the Razorbacks last season was its (-8) turnover margin last season, ranking No. 112 nationally. Plenty of times last season, Arkansas players were careless with the football which resulted in 30 total fumbles while losing 14.
Green led the team with 12 fumbles with five lost and another nine interceptions. He is regarded as Arkansas' leader on offense who will be depended upon to avoid mental lapses.
"We've got to learn how to finish games, and to me its all about turnovers," Pittman said. "Right now, if we can get more, it's not just about the offense turning it over. We have to get more and we can take care of the ball better, which I believe that we can."
Breakout player: Offense
There's a bit of a mystery of which player will actually breakout for Arkansas this season. There will be a new full-time starter at eight of the 11 spots on the offense which brings many of options to choose from.
Wide receiver O'Mega Blake was a big play threat during his one season at Charlotte in 2024, averaging over 25 yards per catch, which led the entire FBS last season while scoring nine touchdowns.
Arkansas is virtually starting from scratch at receiver as its top nine options in the passing game either went the NFL route, graduated or opted to enter the transfer portal.
That makes this position as wide open for a breakout candidate as any and Blake makes the most sense.
Another receiver likely to make an impact in the slot is former FCS All-American and Fresno State transfer Raylen Sharpe. He was cool as a cucumber in his first season against FBS competition with the Bulldogs in 2024 despite his coach retiring prior to the season for health issues.
Now standing at 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, Sharpe is poised for a big season as Green's second option after catching 51 catches for 523 yards and three touchdowns in 2024.
Pittman seems to be a believer in those two receivers. That makes anyone else extra who shows up is a huge bonus.
"It was O’Mega [Blake] and [Raylen] Sharpe for so long and it still is," Pittman said earlier in fall practice. "But, we’re adding into that which is really going to help us keep fresh guys on the field that have confidence, and as important we have confidence in them."
How's the defense?
There's been times during scrimmages that the Razorbacks offense has cut through the defense like a hot knife through butter.
Ninety yards, 40-50 yard gains have been prevalent throughout camp, which can be concerning going into such a pivotal season for a staff on the hot seat.
Obviously, there's concern about depth along the defensive line with an injury to transfer David Oke, who is expected to miss the first two games this season following a trimming to his knee.
Offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock moves over to defensive tackle and is likely find a role with the two's or three's behind Cam Ball, Ian Geffrard, Danny Saili and true freshman Kevin Oatis.
"We have to continue to establish depth," Williams said. "May need some young guys to step up. We have guys that's played in SEC ball, but just the depth part of it is definitely a deal that we have to figure out.
"Young guys is why we recruit, and being able to see those guys play early if they are ready. So, we tell the guys if you're good enough, you're old enough. Just getting those guys ready. But we definitely need some young guys to step up."
Pittman must face the fact that for the second time in his tenure, the secondary was among the worst in the FBS, finishing No. 111 in pass defense while yielding 247 yards per game.
In 2022, Arkansas allowed 295 yards per game and finished No. 102 in 2020 during Pittman's first season.
It appears Arkansas is usually pretty stout defending the pass during odd numbered years and Williams believes his bigger, faster, stronger and smarter secondary will play a big role in flipping the narrative from last season.
"It's [the biggest secondary] I've been part of," Williams said last week. "I’ve been fortunate to be around some big ones, but when it comes from top to bottom, this is the biggest one I’ve been around.
"Now, the good thing is that they’re big and they can run, right? It’s still about speed as well because of the position that I coach. They’re not just big. They’re big and can run and we’ve just to continue to work on the things we’ve got to get better at every day, which, what we talked about earlier: the communication. It’s going to be three things for us that we want to create as a routine: that’s being disciplined, being consistent and having elite communication and that’s what develops trust. "
Breakout player: Defense
Bradley Shaw seems to be the guy most likely to shine among a linebacker group hardly anyone outside of Arkansas knows about.
Shaw signed with the Razorbacks as a 4-star and one of the top available uncommitted prospects during the early signing period in December 2023.
He was the No. 192 overall prospect in the 2024 class, No. 16 among linebackers and No. 14 ranked athlete in Alabama, according to 247Sports. Shaw chose the Razorbacks over Clemson, Notre Dame, Auburn, Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Missouri, Tennessee and USC.
Going into his sophomore season, he's just another hamster on the wheel ready to keep things productive in several defensive looks, whether that be in Cover Zero pressure situations, standard base 3-3-5 or being a guy who can relieve starters such as Stephen Dix or Xavian Sorey.
“He’s been great,” defensive coordinator Travis Williams said. “We see him as a starter. It’s one of those deals, his time has come. His moment has come, so we need him to go out there and make some plays.
"He made some really good plays this past scrimmage, and we’re looking for him to continue to grow in that leadership role. He knows all three positions. Very smart. Good linebacker, so he’s one of those three guys that we consider a starter.”
Dynamic special teams
Arkansas wide receiver and former All-American punt returner at UAB, Kam Shanks, is ready to put his agility to the test in the toughest conference in college football.
Shanks proved he was among one of the best two-way players in the country on offense and special teams after he led all FBS players in punt return yards (329), punt return average (20.6) and punt return touchdowns (2) while being named a finalist for the 2024 Jet Award.
"He’s little, but he doesn’t play little," Petrino said Tuesday following practie. "He doesn’t play little because he can elevate and turn his body. Short guys that can’t jump and turn in the air are hard targets to hit, but you can actually throw him open and he’s able to elevate and turn and make those catches.
"It’s nice to have him back out there because we need the time with the quarterbacks working with him to understand where he’s going to be, what his quickness gives us, because he’s super quick, and he’s a hard match-up because of that quickness."
While he is known for how electrifying he can be on special teams, Shanks proved to be an exceptional wide receiver for the Blazers, catching 62 passes for 656 yards and six touchdowns, including one against the Razorbacks last year.
Razorbacks special teams coordinator Scott Fountain doesn't appear to be done recruiting ace kickers as true freshman Scott Starzyk got off to a hot start early on in Arkansas' fall camp. He's reportedly made 14-of-15 field goals in what coach Sam Pittman considers pressure situations.
Under Fountain, Arkansas has consistently produced solid place kicking as both Cam Little (Jacksonville) and Jake Bates (Detroit) are displaying missiles for legs in the NFL. That certainly makes it easier to attract top kicking prospects to the Razorbacks.