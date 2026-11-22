AUSTIN, Texas — Arkansas entered Saturday's matchup with Texas knowing it would have to slow down one of the SEC's most talented offenses. The Razorbacks never found an answer.

The No. 5 Longhorns rolled to a 45-3 victory, totaling 448 yards of offense while scoring on six of their first eight possessions. Quarterback Arch Manning was particularly efficient, completing 21 of 25 passes for 287 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown.

For Arkansas, the performance exposed a problem that cannot be ignored heading into the offseason: the Razorbacks struggled to make Texas uncomfortable through the air.

Manning completed 84% of his attempts and consistently kept the Longhorns moving. Texas averaged 7.7 yards per play, compared with 5.1 for Arkansas, despite running 13 fewer offensive plays.

Texas' 45-3 win over Arkansas ties its largest win over the Razorbacks in the last 100 years 🤯



Arch Manning completed 21-25 passes (84%) for 287 yards and 2 TD, his best completion pct. against a P4 team in his career 💪



He posted his 13th career game with both a rush & pass… pic.twitter.com/5Cns0xo9lX — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 22, 2026

The official game statistics show the difference in efficiency. Texas finished with 448 total yards, including 332 passing yards as a team. Manning accounted for 287 of those yards, while backup quarterback Karle Lacey Jr. added 45.

The damage began on the opening possession.

Manning led Texas on a seven-play, 52-yard drive that ended with a three-yard rushing touchdown. The Longhorns then benefited from a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown by defensive back Jelani McDonald, quickly putting Arkansas in a 14-0 hole.

Texas continued to find opportunities through the passing game as the first half progressed.

Manning connected with Emaree Winston for a 21-yard touchdown in the second quarter before finding Emmett Mosley V for a 17-yard score with just 26 seconds remaining in the half. Those two scoring drives covered 70 and 74 yards, respectively, according to the Texas game recap.

The Longhorns entered halftime with a 31-3 lead.

Manning had already completed 15 of 17 passes for 230 yards by the break. Texas was not relying on a handful of fortunate plays or short fields to build its advantage. The Longhorns were consistently finding ways to move the football through the air and punish Arkansas when opportunities opened up.

Arch Manning completed 84% of his passes in one of his cleanest performances of the season.



21/25, 287 PASS YDS, 2 PASS TD, 0 INT, 16 RUSH YDS, 1 RUSH TD.



Texas has now won six straight games and is closing in on a top 4 playoff seed. https://t.co/6E9703SCvk pic.twitter.com/TEBqFOd76v — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 21, 2026

The passing attack also helped Texas maintain control of the game. When the Longhorns needed to extend a drive, Manning delivered. Texas converted six of 11 third-down opportunities and finished with 21 first downs.

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Arkansas, meanwhile, managed only three third-down conversions in 14 attempts.

That difference kept the Razorbacks' defense on the field while Texas continued to dictate the pace. The Longhorns held the ball for 28 minutes and 39 seconds, compared with Arkansas' 31 minutes and 21 seconds, but were far more effective with their opportunities.

Texas added another touchdown on its opening possession of the second half, using a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Michael Terry III scoring from one yard out. Manning completed passes of 17, 11 and 30 yards during the possession.

The Longhorns eventually added another rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to complete the 45-3 result.

Arkansas did not have an answer for the combination of Manning's accuracy and Texas' ability to create opportunities downfield. The Longhorns finished with 448 total yards, and their passing efficiency was a defining part of the performance.

That is a difficult combination for any defense to overcome.

The Razorbacks had just come off a 34-6 victory over South Carolina, a performance in which the defense helped establish momentum for the program. Against Texas, that momentum disappeared almost immediately.

The contrast between those two games is another reminder of how inconsistent Arkansas has been throughout its first season under head coach Ryan Silverfield.

What an unreal throw from Arch Manning 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yOQb2xLIPu — Orangebloods.com (@orangebloods_) November 21, 2026

The defensive struggles also create questions about what Arkansas needs to address before next season. The Razorbacks must find ways to disrupt opposing quarterbacks, limit explosive passing plays and become more consistent when opponents enter scoring territory.

Those concerns will not disappear after one game. Arkansas has one more opportunity to respond before the offseason, with LSU scheduled to visit Fayetteville on Nov. 28.

The Tigers will provide another test for a defense that needs to show it can finish the season with a more complete performance.

Saturday's loss was about more than the final score. Texas showed how quickly an efficient passing attack can put Arkansas in a difficult position, and the Razorbacks have to find answers before facing another season of SEC competition.

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