Ryan Silverfield said on Nov. 16 that he was going to keep coaching the Razorbacks hard and ensure his team remained accountable in the aftermath of Arkansas' 34-6 blowout win over No. 21 South Carolina on Nov. 14.

After his biggest win as the head coach at Arkansas, even a competitive road loss to No. 5 Texas in Austin on Saturday would've been further proof of concept for Silverfield, who appeared to have Arkansas moving in the right direction.

Instead, Arkansas once again was undisciplined, lost the turnover battle 0-2 and looked thoroughly outmatched against the Longhorns, who beat the Hogs 45-3 in what can only be described as a rout.

Texas was favored by 21 and while it wasn't a surprise that the Longhorns won the game, what was surprising was how quickly it was over.

Texas took a 14-0 lead six minutes into the game thanks to an Arch Manning rushing touchdown that capped a drive that started on a short field and then extended its advantage after Jaden Platt bobbled what would've been a first down catch right into the hands of Jelani McDonald, who took an interception to the house.

Nov 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) gets tackled by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Shelton Lewis (2) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Arkansas got on the board with a field goal and its defense responded with a stop, but trailing 14-3, Arkansas was unable to capitalize. The Razorbacks had a chance to chop into the UT lead before halftime but its second-to-last drive of the half stalled out and Max Gilbert pushed a 44-yard field goal wide left.

That was when Arch Manning and Texas took and made the killshot, driving 74 yards in just four plays and 26 seconds to take a 31-3 halftime lead. The Longhorns scored on the first drive of the second half to go up 38-3, then turned Arkansas over on downs after an excruciatingly long but ineffective drive from the Razorback offense.

Manning, fresh off of throwing three interceptions against LSU, was nearly perfect, going 21-25 for 287 yards and two touchdowns through the air while also running for a touchdown.

It was arguably the most disappointing performance of the season from the Razorbacks, who finally had momentum and reasons for optimism. Add to the fact that Saturday's game was the 82nd edition of a storied rivalry and Arkansas' no-show is even more frustrating.

After both of Arkansas' SEC victories this season, the Razorbacks fell incredibly flat in their next outing. If Silverfield did try to hold his team accountable this week, it sure didn't look like it on Saturday afternoon.

All of the goodwill Silverfield cultivated last week quickly evaporated, and his only chance to get it back is to end the year on a high note with a rivalry win over LSU in Fayetteville next week.

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