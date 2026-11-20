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When I asked Joe Burrow this summer why he felt like his best year was coming , and why his Bengals were about to level back up to where they were earlier in his career, the answer was a little different than you might expect to hear from a quarterback of his caliber.

It was detailed. It was thought out. It wasn’t really about him at all.

“The vibe of the defense is really good right now,” he said. “Our defensive line is so deep this year. The depth of that unit was a weak point last year, [but] now we have nine or 10 guys that we feel good about putting out there in five-down sets. Obviously, Dexter [Lawrence II] plays a big role in that. Jonathan Allen plays a big role in that. And those guys have been vocal leaders for us to start this out, which is something that we needed.

“We know what we have on offense, so we can take care of and experiment with things right now that we want to be better at, but we always know we have something in the back pocket that we can pull out and go to, that we’ve done for years at this point. And now we have more flexibility as far as style of play on offense to win a game.

“The last couple of years, it felt like every possession was do or die—you’ve got to go make a play on third down. Otherwise, you’re going to fall behind. It doesn’t really feel that way this year. I think we can commit to the run; we can commit to play-action. As I said, we’ll drop back and throw it 60 times if we have to, but I don’t think that’s a recipe for success week in and week out. That’s something I have experience doing.”

Three months later, in a crucial Sunday-nighter against the Steelers, Burrow backed up his words with actions. Zac Taylor sent in a shot play, one that could pad the quarterback’s outrageous stat line for the night. Burrow surveyed the defensive look. On the broadcast, NBC’s Cris Collinsworth was comparing his command to Joe Montana’s.

Burrow approached the line and changed the play—to a run.

Chase Brown, offset to his left, took the handoff after the adjustment. He chewed out five yards, which put the Bengals in second-and-5 at the Steelers’ 38. Four plays later, they were in the end zone, pushing the score to 31–3, and effectively ending any hope Pittsburgh had.

It also showed everyone where Burrow and his team are. As he told me when the temperature was about 50 degrees warmer, the makeup of his team allows him to play a different game. So just as he can get his fourth progression, and trigger faster than anyone in the league—as he did in Week 9 in Spain on a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins that looked easy, but really wasn’t—now Burrow is every bit as comfortable using any other element the Bengals have.

The result is that Burrow’s been the best player in the sport through 10 weeks.

“Joe is playing extremely fast, doing a great job manipulating the pocket when he needs to and involving every skill player we have at any given moment,” Taylor said, via text on Thursday. “He’s put in the necessary work to play at a high level—and it’s fun seeing him play with the level of confidence he has.”

Everyone in the league sees it.

And that was reflected this week, in our annual midseason execs awards poll. This year, we had 27 evaluators take part: general managers, vice presidents and directors of player personnel, assistant GMs and pro scouting directors. As usual, with 15 GMs as part of the polling, some of the votes were competitive. Others were not as much.

None of the categories were as decisive as MVP. Burrow, on pace for a 5,279-yard, 51-touchdown season, was the runaway winner, and rightfully so. With so much right around him, he’s played as well, and as fast, as he ever has.

So with that, let’s dive in on the awards …

Most Valuable Player

Winner: Bengals QB Joe Burrow (22 votes).

Also receiving votes: Bills QB Josh Allen (2 votes), Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs (1 vote), 49ers QB Brock Purdy (1 vote), Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III (1 vote).

The numbers make Burrow hard to argue against as a candidate. But a vote for Allen is usually well-founded, Purdy’s had a M*A*S*H unit around him this year and the Niners have scored and scored and scored on their way to 8–1, Gibbs is pacing toward a record-breaking year, and Walker was the bellwether that got the Chiefs through the early portions of Patrick Mahomes’s comeback. In other words, there are lots of candidates here, and if Burrow wasn’t having an otherworldly year, this race would be heated.

Jahmyr Gibbs is on pace to break the record most scrimmage yards in one season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Player of the Year

Winner: Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs (12 votes).

Also receiving votes: Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (8 votes), Bengals QB Burrow (3 votes), Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase (3 votes), Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III (1 vote).

Gibbs is on pace for 2,614 scrimmage yards. The all-time record by Titans legend Chris Johnson in 2009 is 2,509. The Lions’ star, no longer part of a backfield timeshare with David Montgomery gone, has shown this year that he’s every bit of a true three-down back. And those numbers, in most years, would make him an easy pick. But he and Smith-Njigba, if they both stay healthy, should be in a fight to the end for this one—with JSN on pace to become the first 2,000-yard receiver in NFL history .

Defensive Player of the Year

Winner: Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. (16.5 votes).

Also receiving votes: Bengals DT Dexter Lawrence II (3 votes), 49ers LB Fred Warner (3 votes), Bills DE Gregory Rousseau (2 votes), Giants LB Arvell Reese (1 vote), Vikings LB Andrew Van Ginkel (1 vote), Vikings OLB Dallas Turner (.5 votes).

This was one of two categories that voters admitted they had trouble with—there’s no obvious choice. The Vikings are the defense of the moment, and they’re more built on the collective, as shown by the fact that the only two guys that got votes each only appeared on one ballot. So when in doubt, go with the best player. I had conversations with Dallas’s Brian Schottenheimer and Indianapolis’s Shane Steichen—head coaches and offensive play-callers—after wins over Houston. Both told me, unprompted, what a pain in the neck dealing with Anderson for three hours was—which is the ultimate compliment for a defensive player.

Denzel Boston is one of two Browns receivers who got votes in our Offensive Rookie of the Year poll. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Winner: Browns WR Denzel Boston (15.5 votes).

Also receiving votes: Browns WR KC Concepcion (6 votes), Chiefs RB Emmett Johnson (2 votes), Titans WR Carnell Tate (2 votes), Raiders OG Trey Zuhn III (0.5 votes).

This was the other award that voters had trouble with—one of our 27 actually passed on voting for one altogether. But everyone’s been impressed with the Browns’ young receivers. The two top-40 picks have combined for 73 catches, 981 yards and four receiving touchdowns (plus one rushing TD) through 10 games. Boston has more yards and touchdowns. Concepcion has more catches and looks like a more versatile weapon. And with Tate struggling with injury, for many voters, it came down to which Cleveland guy to pick.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Winner: Giants LB Arvell Reese (14.5 votes).

Also receiving votes: Jets DE David Bailey (10 votes), Commanders LB Sonny Styles (1.5 votes), Buccaneers LB Josiah Trotter (1 vote).

This was a two-man race—and rightfully so. Reese has been good enough to get a Defensive Player of the Year vote, and shown he’s capable of doing pretty much everything you’d want a linebacker to do at a very high level. And Bailey has lived up to his reputation as the draft class’s most polished and ready edge rusher, with 7.5 sacks in nine games. Both seem like they’ll be cornerstones for years to come in New York.

Kyle Shanahan has the 49ers in first place despite a wave of injuries to star players. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach of the Year

Winner: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan (15 votes).

Also receiving votes: Jaguars HC Liam Coen (5.5 votes), Browns HC Todd Monken (4 votes), Bills HC Joe Brady (1 vote), Vikings DC Brian Flores (1 vote), Giants HC John Harbaugh (.5 votes).

This one is pretty easy to explain. Starting receivers De’Zhaun Stribling and Ricky Pearsall have played only 21 snaps this year, all by Stribling in the season opener. Mike Evans just missed his third game. Nick Bosa missed five games. Deebo Samuel missed three. Alfred Collins has missed the whole year. And yet, the Niners have mostly steamrolled their way to an 8–1 record that shows a smart, savvy team leveraged by detail-oriented systems—turning the age of the roster’s core into a strength. Health remains a question for the Niners. But because of Shanahan and his staff, whether the players on hand will be maximized is not in question.

Executive of the Year

Winner: 49ers GM John Lynch (5 votes).

Also receiving votes: Bills GM Brandon Beane (4 votes), Jaguars GM James Gladstone (4 votes), Bears GM Ryan Poles (4 votes), Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin (3 votes), Browns GM Andrew Berry (2 votes), Seahawks GM John Schneider (2 votes), Chiefs GM Brett Veach (2 votes).

Lynch deserves credit, too, for the influx of young role players filling out the lineup around those aging stars in San Francisco. As the votes show, this was a competitive race, with the voters voting on their peers. Beane gets points for acquiring DJ Moore and reworking the defense to fit a totally different scheme (and the defense is now coming along). Gladstone’s work pulling every lever —particularly with trades for guys like Jakobi Meyers, Travis Hunter (in the draft), Jessie Bates III and Jordan Davis—is noted. And both Poles and Tobin have done good work in building solid defenses to complement explosive offenses over the past year. Meanwhile, Berry, Schneider and Veach have drafted really well of late—which is to say this race should be one right to the finish. (Just as a note, we did have one abstention on this one, too.)