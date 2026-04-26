Arkansas Defense Looks Like a Strength but Can the Offense Keep Up?

Don't let the scoreboard fool you.

Saturday's Red-White spring game at Razorback Stadium wasn't really about offense. It was about a defense that's trying to flip the script on what Arkansas football's been known for lately.

Based on what happened on the field, they might actually be doing it.

The Hogs' defense allowed just 14 points to the Red team and 13 to the White.

Of those White team scores, only one came from the offense. JUCO defensive back transfer Nsongbeh Ginyui made sure of that, picking off AJ Hill and returning it for a touchdown.

That's the kind of play that turns heads in a spring scrimmage.

Between the two squads, the defensive front logged five sacks total. Carter Stoutmire had one, Tyler Scott had one,

Quincy Rhodes Jr. had one and Steven Soles Jr. claimed two — though Soles said after the game he actually had three. Nobody was arguing too hard with him.

This is a major turnaround from what Razorback fans had to sit through last season.

The defensive line was a real problem in 2025, and the pass rush was nearly nonexistent at times. Saturday looked different.

Three of the five sacks came from edge rushers, and coach Ryan Silverfield liked what he saw from that group.

"I thought the pass rush showed some good things," Silverfield said. "I think we saw some guys that are able, have the ability to hit the edge. I always say this, if we can get home with a three- or four-man rush, that's going to be beneficial to our secondary. It's going to allow us to cover a little better."

Cover they did. The four quarterbacks who took snaps on Saturday combined to go just 23-for-43 passing.

That's not a great number, but whether that's a credit to the defense or a concern for the offense is the real question heading into fall camp.

The Quarterback Race Is Still Wide Open

KJ Jackson and AJ Hill have been battling for the starting spot throughout spring practice, and Saturday didn't settle anything.

Jackson had the better statistical day, finishing 9-of-13 for 129 yards with a touchdown, including a 65-yard scoring strike to CJ Brown that was the longest play of the scrimmage.

Hill went 9-for-17 for 95 yards with the interception that Ginyui turned into six points.

That pick wasn't entirely on Hill. It came from a miscommunication on an option route between Hill and wide receiver Chris Marshall.

Ginyui was in the right spot at the right time and made the most of it.

"Basically, it was a double team on the outside receiver, so it's supposed to be low hip," Ginyui said. "Basically, he just came right into me, and I just made the play. I was there…if the ball's coming right to you, Godsend, you know? You just got to make the play."

The offense didn't do itself any favors late either. The White team tried to convert a 2-point play to win, but a bad snap sailed past both Hill and running back Cam Settles.

Settles picked it up and tried to improvise by throwing to offensive lineman Davion Weatherspoon, but the pass fell incomplete.

Hill said later the plan was for Settles to take a direct snap and hand it back to him. It didn't get that far.

There were bright spots, though. Wide receiver Antonio Jordan turned heads late in the scrimmage with a 20-yard catch on the right sideline and a sharp 17-yard grab on a skinny post route over the middle.

Silverfield Sends a Message to His Defense

Silverfield's been around football long enough to know how to read a spring game. He doesn't want the offense looking awful and he doesn't want it looking unstoppable.

He wants that uncomfortable middle ground, and he thinks his defense is finding it.

"I'd be pretty disappointed if the offense was scoring at will or if we come away and like, man, there was nothing formulated," Silverfield said. "It's that fine line, but I have been pleased. I think we've talked about we continue to have better corner play. Better play in the secondary. Getting our eyes where they need to be and playing a variety of schemes."

Silverfield said his team ran about eight different coverages in the scrimmage that he felt really good about.

For a group that has struggled to keep pace in SEC play recently, that's a meaningful development.

"The more we can do that, the more we can cover guys, the better off we are," Silverfield said, "but I was pleased with the growth, and we got to see a lot of different phases of that today."

The Pass Rush Depth Is Real This Year

One of the more encouraging storylines from Saturday was how many different guys contributed on the defensive front.

It wasn't just Rhodes and nobody else. Soles got a lot of run, as did Charlie Collins and Jamonta Waller.

The JACK position — a hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker role — has genuine depth in 2026.

Soles talked about the competition in that room, and he framed it in a way that says a lot about the culture Silverfield's trying to build.

"It's competition, honestly, but it's lifting as we climb," Soles said. "Charlie might have a great day, I might have a bad day. It's not like, oh I got him. It's uplift, really. So it's competition, but we don't really try to look at it like that because at the end of the day, we're a family.

"We look at it as like, say I go out and start. I'm going to work this tackle for five, six hard plays. We rotate, you go in and work on him for five or six hard plays. We rotate…we're all going to eat."

Rhodes, who passed on a chance to enter the NFL Draft to come back to Fayetteville, still has room to grow according to his own head coach. Silverfield isn't shy about pushing him.

"Quincy's got to continue to progress, as well," Silverfield said. "I'm on him probably harder than anybody about how he's got to continue to improve on certain things. Last I checked, he wasn't able to play 85 plays a game. And so, there's got to be a multitude of guys."

Silverfield added that having another credible pass rusher opposite Rhodes changes what the defense can do schematically. It's not just about one guy getting home anymore.

Other Standouts Worth Watching

West Virginia linebacker transfer Ben Bogle led the Red team with 10 total tackles, which is the kind of stat line that earns you more reps when fall camp opens.

Collins added six tackles and a quarterback hurry. Defensive lineman Trajen Odom and Rhodes also had hurries.

The White team's Jeremy Evans and Jamonta Waller each had a tackle for loss, while the Red team had none.

Miguel Mitchell had two pass breakups for the Red team and Shelton Lewis had one for the White team.

Neither team turned the ball over on a fumble, which is also something a coaching staff notices in a spring setting.

What's next for the Hogs is a few weeks away from the facility before returning to start summer conditioning.

Fall camp and the start of the 2026 season will be here before anyone's ready for it.

The defense gave Arkansas fans something to feel good about on Saturday.

Whether the offense can find its footing before the Razorbacks open the regular season remains the real storyline of this offseason.

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