Biggest Questions Facing Razorbacks, Silverfield at SEC Media Days

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The SEC heads to Tampa for Media Days July 20-23, and first-year Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield will make his debut at the event facing questions about culture, expectations and leadership after inheriting a program coming off a 2-10 season.

Out of all the new coaches, Silverfield is believed to be the one who is taking on the biggest battle as he attempts to rebuild the Razorbacks.

Just winning a handful of those six one score losses likely changes the perception of Arkansas going into the 2026 season.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back TJ Hodges (22) runs the ball during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

He probably won't be picked apart with questions at his first event, but he will have the opportunity to share how his team performed during spring ball, talking about the process of landing his first Power Four coaching job and laying out his expectations for the fall.

Here's three questions Silverfield will likely be asked come his Thursday, June 23 visit down in Cigar City.

How has your program responded to the "All In" culture?

If you take into consideration how his team performed throughout the spring, it was his defense that put together a strong showing. From interceptions, forcing turnovers, big plays and generating a potent pass rush there is a chance Arkansas can be improved at all three levels.

That is a collective response to Silverfield's first bulletpoint to turn the Razorbacks around and that's being "all in" to what's required. Attention to detail might be one of the most overused prerequistes in any job description across the board.

However, it's most important in sports for teams that want to win at a high level or even turn things around from recent struggles. It all starts with having the right attitude from the jump and that's something the Razorbacks' new head man believes sets the wheels in motion.

There's a reason the Razorbacks return less than 30% of its roster from last season. With 82 new players on campus, it doesn't mean a major flip in the win/loss column is on the way, but they do have a chance to impact the future of Razorback football.

A team is only as good as its leadership is and the Razorbacks' culture setter demands things be done his way, which is something that's been sorely missed. Accountablility in this day and age of college athletics is more important than at any time in history and will be a major reason Silverfield's success at Arkansas.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield points during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

What are your expectations going into your first season?

This is will be among the first questions asked in the main interview room and Silverfield has already been honest about several times this offseason.

"I don’t know, when we line up, how we even match up against Utah. I don’t know how we match up with Georgia in our first SEC game from a talent standpoint," Silverfield told On3 last month. "So let’s be the best in the country in the controllables. Best in the country in attitude. Best in the country in effort.

"Those things have nothing to do with talent. We’re going to harp on that all the time. Best in the country in how much film we study, and the execution and discipline."

The quote above is true simply because many coaches across the country are unsure of their rosters until kickoff of the season opener. From a recruiting star rating view, Arkansas does at least have a talent advantage over Utah in Week Two following the departure of long-time coach Kyle Whittingham.

Utah enters its first season under coach Morgan Scalley, who the school removed the "head coach in waiting" tag with his promotion from defensive coordinator. By using the top rating from each major recruiting publication, the Utes enter the season with one 5-star, 10 4-stars and 47 3-star athletes on the roster.

As for Arkansas, Silverfield also has a single 5-star, 28 4-stars and 43 3-stars on his roster. Having more talent won't equate to a road win necessarily. Utah will likely retain its culture in the transition to Scalley, who has been with the program in some capacity as a player or coach since 2001.

Who do you consider leaders in the locker room so far?

This will probably be one of the easier questions to answer from an outsiders point of view because potential NFL first rounder Quincy Rhodes returns for his senior year.

After not playing much due to injury last season, former FCS transfer David Oke appears poised to be a contributor and was disruptive at Arkansas last season in limited duty.

Linebacker Bradley Shaw enjoyed a successful sophomore season and was a bright spot on a struggling unit last year. The Alabama native recorded 50 tackles, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and is expected to take a step forward by coaches this season.

"My role is a Mike [linebacker]. Make the calls, make the checks, get everybody lined up," Shaw said this spring. "A 'backer is going to be a 'backer wherever you go. You've got to make calls, you've got to make checks, got to make sure everybody's lined up and different things like that."

Shaw is someone that bought in to Silverfield's vision immediately upon his hiring in November.

"[He's] a guy who just wants to change the culture," Shaw said. "I knew he came from winning. He knows how to win. I feel like that's something we can use, something we can learn, just him knowing how to win.

"We're going to be a tough and gritty team. That's something that we're taking personally, especially the tough part. When you come to the Razorback Stadium, you're not going to out-tough us. No matter where you go, you're not going to out-tough us. That's something that we really harp on. Playing tough, playing physical, playing ball, and getting to the ball and imposing our will on people."

Culture setters such as offensive lineman Caden Kitler and Kobe Branham helped pave the way for Arkansas' explosive offense over the previous two seasons and will be voices teammates listen to.

Silverfield will probably lean into the ongoing quarterback competition going into fall camp, but it's redshirt sophomore KJ Jackson's to lose at this point. He looked to be the more composed passer in the spring game and brings the most SEC experience to the table even in limited action.

Wide receiver CJ Brown emerged as a steady option in the passing game and returns for his junior year poised to continue his development under assistant coach Larry Smith.

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