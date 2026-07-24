Arkansas DL Receives Much Deserved Recognition Ahead of Senior Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As he enters his final season with the Razorbacks, team leader and defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes is receiving some national, or at least regional, recognition after being named to the Preseason Second-Team All-SEC on Friday.

Rhodes received the honor, which is voted on by league media members, following an outstanding junior year with the Hogs, where he served as one of the few bright spots on the team's defense.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. (97) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his breakthrough season with the Razorbacks last year, Rhodes was able to record 44 total tackles, including 15.5 tackles for loss, along with eight sacks and one forced fumble. Rhodes also finished the season as the first Razorback since Tre Williams in 2021 to conclude the year with three multi-sack games.

Outside of being arguably the most talented player on the defensive side of the ball for the Razorbacks last year, Rhodes was also regarded as one of the best linemen in the SEC, finishing his junior year ranked second in the conference in tackles for loss per game.

What should make Arkansas fans even prouder of Rhodes receiving this recognition on Friday is his unwavering devotion to the Razorbacks as he prepares to enter his senior year playing for the team that he grew up watching every Saturday.

The Arkansas native recently spoke at SEC Media Day about why he decided to remain with the university rather than forgo his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft or transfer to a more prominent program.

"I've always been a Hog,'" Rhodes said Wednesday night at SEC Media Days. "It was all kinda like... that all my parts, all my puzzle pieces and everything were put together correctly because I didn't want to move."

Rhodes' decision to remain a Razorback going into his senior season is a major blessing for Ryan Silverfield as he takes over a program that he will be forced to rebuild and change the culture of a project that becomes much easier with Rhodes remaining in the locker room.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. (97) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the team prepares to enter fall camp, Rhodes spoke about the differences he can already see in the program's culture since Silverfield has arrived.

"I feel like the biggest difference between last year and this year is we have no choice," Rhodes said. “It's either get with the program or get going. That's what has stood out to me the most."

While going into the season will likely be bittersweet for Rhodes as it will be his final year in Fayetteville. He does have the opportunity to help transform the program, which has been nothing short of mediocre during his career, back into the prominent Arkansas football program that he grew up watching.

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