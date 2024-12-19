Arkansas Edge's Holiday Auction Brings Little NIL Cheer

Only 3 hours left to bid on these items! ⏰



🏀 @CoachCalArk & Coach Bill Self Autographed Basketball

⚾️ Signed Baseball by @RazorbackBSB Players and @VanHornHogs

🏈 @cameronglittle Autographed Cleatshttps://t.co/dhiHxhH2UY pic.twitter.com/KKy7Iz3Mcl