Arkansas Edge's Holiday Auction Brings Little NIL Cheer
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Edge, the official NIL collective of the Razorbacks, has continued its crusade to try and raise additional funds for coach Sam Pittman and the rest of the school.
The collective wrapped up its first holiday auction Monday night. Items included a signed memorabilia from Razorback coaches and players along with 1-on-1 video calls with Razorback athletes.
Six of the eight items failed to garner any bids and remained unsold, according to the auction website GiveButter.
The only two items that sold were a signed basketball from coaches John Calipari and Kansas' Bill Self from the scrimmage earlier this year as well as a signed baseball by coach Dave Van Horn and players. The two sold for a combined $1,700.
The unsold items included all three 1-on-1 video calls with a football, basketball and baseball athletes, which were priced at a staring bid of $600. Signed posters by both defensive end Landon Jackson and quarterback Taylen Green also went unsold with a starting price tag of $250.
All of this comes as Pittman attempts to rebuild the roster within the constraints on his NIL budget. He recently admitting that the market is significantly higher than anticipated, due to impending revenue sharing.
"When the term 'revenue sharing' came out," Pittman said. "That drove the price of doing business up four or five times what it may have been even last year."
Pittman did announce a fundamental strategy shift, fewer dollars to each individual player in hopes of getting more difference makers on the field.
"We wouldn’t have had financially the money left to go out and get what we might consider big-time difference makers had we just said ‘yes, yes, yes, yes,'" Pittman said. "If we’d said that to every one of them, as much money as we have, we would have ran out."