Live Blog: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Kansas Jayhawks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's the night the people of Arkansas have been waiting for since rumors started leaking out that athletics director Hunter Yurachek had teamed up with the Tyson family to lure John Calipari to Fayetteville.
The Razorbacks, with a completely new everything as far as team and coaches with the exception of forward Trevon Brazile, give everyone a sneak peek as to what is in store for Hog fans during a loaded season full of high profile games. And that's not all that's new this season.
In addition to our usual line-up of writers carving out every angle possible with all things Arkansas basketball, "Hogs on Sports Illustrated" has added Curtis Wilkerson to the fold as a basketball specialist.
In addition to bringing video content providing the Razorback perspective, he will contribute stories highlighting various things of interest to add to an already diverse group of writers. His first official story with us focuses on the freshmen getting forced into the big time tonight whether they're ready or not.
One major concern is how few players Arkansas is expected to have available. Between low numbers and it being a exhibition, fans will need to temper what they take away once it's over.
Follow along throughout the night as we provide updates and analysis of what's happening throughout the game right here. The game officially tips shortly after 8 p.m.
Because the Florida and Tennessee volleyball game is running over, those watching at home will need to flip over to ESPN News to start. So much for ESPN News. They went ahead and cut to the Hogs.
The Arkansas Perspective
The Kansas Perspective
Arkansas Starting Line-Up
1. Boogie Fland
2. DJ Wagner
3. Karter Knox
4. Adou Thiero
5. Zvonimir Ivisic
Kansas Starting Line-Up
1. AJ Storr
2. Dajuan Harris, Jr.
3. Zeke Mayo
4. KJ Adams, Jr.
5. Flory Bidunga
1st Quarter
It's a bit warm in Bud Walton. This could become a bit of a factor in the second half with the Hogs running such a short bench.
John Calipari and the team walk out from a bit of a light show from the tunnel. It was an interesting visual.
There's doesn't appear to be a lot of available room. This was a camping event for the students who wanted to get in.
One unique thing about tonight's game is players aren't able to foul out and the coaches can stop the fight so to speak whenever they decide to throw in the towel. Hunter Dickinson , Rylan Griffen, and Shakeel Moore are out for Kansas while Jonas Aidoo, the All-SEC center from Tennessee, will be out for Arkansas.
AJ Storr drives in to get the scoring started inside. Then DJ Wagner runs down and hits a three to get things off to a quick start.
Freshman Boogie Fland breaks free down the lane from the top of the key and gets the ball dumped to him, but he is welcomed to grown men's basketball as he is bodied hard to the floor. However, he knocks down both free throws and the Hogs are up 5-2 in front of a rather loud crowd.
Wagner knocks down another three. Shooting wasn't exactly the biggest high point of his profile when he came over to Arkansas, but he's hot tonight as the Hogs lead 8-2.
However, Arkansas gets sloppy on defense. Mayo knocks down a three and then no one is home on back to back plays as Kansas attacks the rim. The Jayhawks have cut it to 10-9.
Wagner and Fland look sharp going to the rim. Unfortunately for Arkansas Ivisic doesn't look ready for the moment. His passes are sloppy and he's slow to slide on defense.
Brazile makes his first appearance as Thiero goes out. Fland is putting on a show though.
The freshman knocks down a pull-up jumper for his sixth point of the night. Then he gets a steal and bounces it off the backboard to Brazile who slams it home. 16-9 Hogs as the crowd is getting fired up.
As you can see, both teams are wearing their white uniforms. It can get confusing at times when things get frantic. It will be interesting to see if that leads to more turnovers.
The pick and roll action between Fland and Brazile is going to be interesting this year. When Brazile screens and rolls, Fland gets down hill behind him, but if anyone steps up, he's got the pass. He's lightning quick.
He blew past Brazile on the pick and roll for an attempted lay-up and when it came off the backboard, Brazile was automatically in position for the board as he's fouled. He hits both free throws to make it 20-17.
Calipari is dumbfounded by one of the freshman not knowing who he's guarding. He is also annoyed at the approach his players are using on rebound attempts.
"We're gonna make so many mistakes today, we're gonna have to laugh," Calipari said.
Things slow down a lot when Ivisic comes on the floor. He's wearing a brace, so that could be part of it, but this is a different team with its more athletic big men on the floor. Hogs lead 23-17 as we enter the final minute of the first quarter.
ARKANSAS 25, KANSAS 17
2nd Quarter
There was a lot of talk about Calipari not allowing his big men to shoot from three, but Ivisic just shot and missed a three to start the quarter. Next time down they gave him the ball on the elbow and he spun and got fouled on the shot.
One big positive for Ivisic is he steps up and knocks down both free throws. This could be a glance into why Calipari is so insistent on him focusing on his inside game so he can create foul trouble while extending the lead.
It should be noted he's wearing blue shoes tonight. Again Ivisic fires one up from three and this time it goes down and the Hogs are expanding the lead, 30-19.
Bidunga goes up high for the lob from the three-point line and he is 3-for-3 after cutting it to 30-23. The crowd is suddenly quiet.
That doesn't last long though as Wagner blows by his man for an easy lay-up. However, the renewed excitement doesn't last for long as Bland is on the floor rolling around with pink shoes up in the air.
He is finally up and will exit the game. That's not something Arkansas wants to see tonight because Fland has been the fire and the Robin to Wagner's Batman.
Wagner immediately assumes Flands role in the pick and roll with Brazile and drains teh floater to make it 35-25 Hogs.