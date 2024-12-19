Court Ruling Opens Door For Razorbacks to be Granted Extra Eligibility
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The ripple effects of a court ruling in Tennessee could be felt by every NCAA school across the country. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia was granted a preliminary injunction Wednesday night that allows him to play for the 2025 season.
Pavia has completed four seasons of college football, but played for New Mexico Military Institute, a junior college, from 2020-21 and sued the NCAA to get an extra year of eligibility. Chief U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell, Jr. ruled in Pavia's favor and reasoned that JUCO players "lose out on competitive advantages and NIL compensation” especially since D-1 offers “significant advantages over junior college football.”
The NCAA will get a chance to challenge the ruling.
If the NCAA can't enforce eligibility rules regarding players who have played previously at the JUCO levels. Five Razorbacks on the roster stand to benefit.
OL Keyshawn Blackstock:
Years Played at JUCO: 2021-22 (Coffeyville Community College)
Years Played at Arkansas: 2024
Blackstock was the team's starting left guard for eight of the 12 games this season and is one of just three players with starting reps along the offensive line.
RB Tyrell Reed:
Years Played at JUCO: 2023 (Hutchinson Community College)
Years Played at Arkansas: 2024
Reed only saw action in the season-opening blowout over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but figures to get plenty of run against Texas Tech in the bowl game. Arkansas is down to just Rodney Hill and Reed as scholarship running backs.
"Props to Rodney and Bird [Reed] have been doing a good job of stepping in his role too," quarterback Taylen Green said. "They both are like yin and yang. They both are a two-punch crew. I’m excited to see what they’re going to do in the bowl game."
Long Snapper Ashton Ngo:
Years Played at JUCO: 2021-22 (Hutchinson Community College)
Years Played at Arkansas: 2023-24
Ngo took over long snapping duties after winning a battle in camp in 2024. Arkansas kickers were perfect in extra point opportunities the entire season.
CB Marquise Robinson:
Years Played at JUCO: 2021 (Southwest Mississippi Community College)
Years Played at Arkansas: 2024
Robinson is the only one on this list who would not otherwise have a year of eligibility without Pavia's winning his legal case against the NCAA. The senior transferred to Arkansas and logged 34 tackles, including a season-high nine against LSU.
DL Danny Saili:
Years Played at JUCO: 2022-23 (Hutchinson Community College)
Years Played at Arkansas: 2024
Saili appeared in six games as a back-up defensive lineman and accumulated four tackles.
The NCAA can appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.