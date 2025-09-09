Arkansas excited for increase in competition level against Ole Miss
Arkansas dominated the Alabama A&M and Arkansas State through the first two weeks of the season, outscoring its opponents 108-21. Through the early part of the season, the Razorbacks rank fifth in scoring offense, 13th in passing offense and 16th in rushing offense.
The stats are inflated by the lack of competition relative to the rest of the schedule. No. 17 Ole Miss has the distinct advantage of already having played an SEC team, beating Kentucky 30-23 in Week 2.
"There's a concern that they've already played an SEC game and we haven't," Pittman said. "But you play who's on your schedule and you try to play well, no matter who it is. We were ready Saturday, which I'm sure there were some thoughts of, 'Well, it's A-State, and maybe they, Arkansas is not going to respect them, not going to come out' — we did."
Arkansas knows that different units will face a new challenge in Ole Miss. Although, Jaxson Dart is now in the NFL backing up Russell Wilson with the New York Giants, Pittman still sees many of the same similarities in the Ole Miss offense under sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons.
Simmons hurt his left ankle late in Ole Miss's win over Kentucky, but early indications from Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is that Simmons survived the worst of it.
"They are running similar plays that they've ran in the past," Pittman said. "They're going deep on it, and they're still running their RPOs. I haven't noticed a lot of difference than what he's done in the past. It's worked for him."
It's the same offense, albeit with different characters that dropped nine touchdowns against the Hogs at home last season. It included a record day for wide receiver Jordan Watkins, who set Ole Miss records for most yards and touchdowns for an receiver with 254 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-31 win. It was also the most Arkansas had ever allowed to a single player.
Arkansas' secondary held firm over the first two games, allowing the third lowest quarterback rating in the SEC, but Ole Miss' passing attack will test Arkansas' new found length in the secondary.
"We haven’t been tested like we’re going to get tested Saturday," Pittman said. "We’ll find out more about us, but we’re very confident going in. We’ll find out more where we are, how much man coverage we can play against them. They’ve got a tremendous amount of speed, their quarterback’s accurate, good player. He worries me about his scramble ability as well."
Kickoff between Ole Miss and Arkansas is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN.