Ole Miss Quarterback Throws Darts All Over Arkansas Defense
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas felt the full wrath of the SEC passing yards leader. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart threw darts all over the field and the Razorbacks secondary was his dart board as Ole Miss leads the Hogs 35-10 at halftime.
Dart finished the first half 18-for-23 for 321 yards and four touchdowns, highlighted by two long passes downfield, both to Jordan Watkins for 62 and 66 yards respectively, stretching the lead to 28-3. He hit his targets with incredible precision, landing bullseye after bullseye.
On the rare occasion Dart misfired, there was usually a reason. Arkansas was flagged for two pass interference calls to aid Ole Miss.
The Watkins and Dart connection wasn't done. Arkansas missed a field goal with 1:18 left and the Ole Miss offense ran the two-minute drill to perfection. The drive finished with Watkins' third touchdown catch with 10 seconds left.
Meanwhile, if Dart was the hallmark of pristine accurate quarterback play, Arkansas' Taylen Green was anything but. After leaving the first quarter and missing a few plays before returning, Green could never find time in the pocket to throw the ball accurately.
The Ole Miss defense had a field day against a maligned offensive line, which struggled to contain the Rebels defense which came into the game leading the SEC in sacks. Ole Miss linebacker TJ Dottery forced a fumble in the Arkansas end zone, which Jared Ivey jumped on for the game's opening touchdown.
In total, the Ole Miss racked up five sacks and nine tackles for loss in the first half. Arkansas did respond towards the tail end of the first half with a nine play, 75-yard touchdown for the lone positive moment in the first half.
Ole Miss will get the ball back when the teams return from the locker room.