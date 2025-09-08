Austin Simmons Injury Update: The Latest on Ole Miss Football's QB Ahead of Arkansas
No. 17 Ole Miss will return to Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Week 3 with the Arkansas Razorbacks heading to town for a Southeastern Conference matchup.
Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will enter the SEC showdown 2-0 after back-to-back wins across the first two weeks of the 2025 season.
Behind a pair of impressive starts from redshirt-sophomore Austin Simmons alongside strong performances from the Ole Miss defense, the Rebels will look to remain hot on Saturday night.
"Winning on the road in the SEC, as you group into that a young quarterback’s first SEC game period, let alone road game, he rushed some things early. Unfortunately you kind of expect is going to happen," Kiffin said on Sunday.
"It’s why guys got to work through those things and get used to playing. But I thought he rallied and made some really good throws and runs that were very critical in the game."
For Simmons, the young signal-caller went down with an ankle injury on Saturday at Kentucky where the Rebels relied on Ferris State transfer Trinidad Chambliss to close out the game for Ole Miss.
Following the game, Kiffin revealed that Simmons is good to go while doubling down on his claim while meeting with the media on Sunday.
"He was able to go back in. They taped it up and he was cleared to go back in," Kiffin confirmed on Sunday.
"Knew the type of plays we were going to run at that point and went with Trinidad because of that. I would expect [Simmons] will be fine."
Now, with another SEC clash set for Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Simmons and Co. will gear up for a matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Oxford.
