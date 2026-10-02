Arkansas Razorbacks, Silverfield Have Two Clear Paths for Rest of the Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's painfully obvious that this is not where Arkansas ever envisioned3co they would've fallen 20 years removed from its last SEC Football Championship Game appearance.

Just when it seemed like the Razorbacks were on the verge of a breakthrough to a permanent spot in the top half of the SEC, the plan folded like a house of cards. There's quite a few decisions through the past two decades that have placed the football program in its exact spot with no plan to pull them off the side of Mount Sequoyah its been clinging to.

That grip has loosened a bit lately with the news that Arkansas ranked dead-last in the SEC in terms of roster spending despite the continual rise of revenue, and desire to stay debt-free as an athletic department. Athletics director Hunter Yurachek's name has been linked 'squarely' on the hot seat as of last week, but his tenure currently has no end in sight at the moment.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield celebrates following a 34-6 victory over Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

That means Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield has to take matters into his own hands by fundraising for next year's roster because the budget was already set, and couldn't be tampered with. Of course, that comes out conveniently at the same time the flame under Yurachek's seat grew higher and hotter.

But he isn't allowing all that talk to impact how he coaches either.

After a solid victory over an undefeated Tulsa team, Arkansas can go either one or two directions and it all starts with the Aggies on Saturday night.

Path One: Wheels Fall Off

This is the beginning of a stretch where Arkansas fans finally get the answer of where their team truly is moving forward.

Either the team continues to fight like a wild band of Razorback Hogs like Hugo Bezdek once called his group after a huge road win over LSU. Or, this team can fold up like a cheap lawn chair once again after getting punched in the mouth after the first pair of possessions.

We've all witnessed this story before, but this time Arkansas truly holds its destiny in front of them.

"We kept harping on the little things, like everything matters," Johnson said after the Razorbacks win over Tulsa. "How you do anything, how you do everything. We just keep enforcing the little things, the details, the discipline overall in the program. We can't let nothing slip up and I think we're getting better and better at the little things."

There's an opinion out there that Arkansas isn't very good, and that might be true. But after playing a pair of top-15 teams that are in the running for their respective conference championships, Texas A&M will either make or break this team.

Think about how fragile this program was after losing this exact game inside AT&T Stadium in 2022 when Cam Little doinked the top of the upright as time expired, resulting in a 23-21 loss. That team was talented and injury prone, but was never quite the same again after that night.

If this game goes into the fourth quarter in Kyle Field, what's the response going to be if the Razorbacks lose a lead with two minutes to go? If this game becomes another heartbreaker, it could spiral this season out of control, but this team wants to control its destiny and overturn the current losing mentality within the walls of the football facility once and for all.

Which is why building off a win is more important than anything.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell looking downfield on long run after the catch against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Path Two: Continue Building on Recent Efforts

Of course, the Razorbacks didn't beat Georgia, but they sure did show some fight and swagger throughout the game that kept them within striking distance for much of the first half.

That determination showed up once again in a solid defensive performance against the Golden Hurricane last Saturday although they had to start backup quarterback Dexter Williams II. The Razorbacks still held Tulsa to just 65 yards on the ground (averaged 220 yards per game) and took advantage of their opponent's weaknesses.

Arkansas' offense struggled significantly through the first four games, but there have been signs lately that quarterback KJ Jackson and the rest of the unit are beginning to settle in. Jackson has completed 70% of his passes over the past two games for 521 yards and five touchdowns while turning the ball over just twice.

The next step is proving those improvements can translate on the road in one of the more hostile atmospheres of any team in the country. That's why this game has become such a measuring stick for the Razorbacks this season.

Silverfield inherited too many problems for one victory over Tulsa to erase everything that's happened over the past several years. But progress has to start somewhere.

For all the talk about taking care of the controllables, constructing the culture, accountability and doing the little things right, eventually those improvements have to become visible in the win column.

A win at Kyle Field will give Silverfield his first SEC win as a head coach and provide evidence that his "ALL IN" message is starting to stick with his team.

Arkansas Razorbacks JACK linebacker Charlie Collins celebrates following a forced fumble against North Alabama in the season opener inside CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026. | Nilsen Roman

Navigable Road Ahead

The Razorbacks pivotal midseason stretch begins this Saturday at Texas A&M, followed by Tennessee (Oct. 10), at Vanderbilt (Oct. 17), Missouri (Oct. 31), at Auburn (Nov. 7) and South Carolina (Nov. 14). With bowl eligibility a reasonable expectation to strive for, Saturday's game will reveal exactly where this team is headed.

Arkansas must show they can handle adversity, limit the self-inflicted mistakes and bring the same effort shown over the past two weeks to College Station. Maybe then, it'll show that Tulsa really was the beginning of a program turning the corner.

Nobody inside the football facility can change the decisions that sent the program tumbling down the side of Mount Sequoyah and into SEC football purgatory.

However, Silverfield's team can determine if they're ready to pull themselves up, wipe some of that dirt off and start climbing out of the hole created by the athletic department's negligence nearly a decade ago.

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