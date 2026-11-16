Has Arkansas Exceeded Expectations In Year 1 Under Ryan Silverfield?

FAYETTEVILLE — You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who thought Arkansas would go bowling this season, but I was one of them.

Admittedly, both before the season and now, my 6-6 prediction for Arkansas football was exceedingly optimistic. I acknowledged that the Razorbacks would have to catch plenty of breaks to go .500 in Ryan Silverfield's first year at the helm.

Yet, here we sit after Arkansas' 34-6 dismantling of South Carolina with the Razorbacks a mere 10 points from being 6-4 ahead of a rivalry clash with Texas in Austin next weekend.

A 6-6 record is still possible, albeit in the unlikely event that the Razorbacks knock off Texas and LSU in consecutive weeks. In this year of college football where parity runs rampant, be sure to never say never.

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield looks at the video board in the second half against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI

Still, the question has to be asked: even if Arkansas ends up going 4-8, did Silverfield exceed expectations?

That's a much more difficult question to ask and answer in the middle of the season as opposed to before or after it. Nobody, including Arkansas fans, thought much would come of 2026.

The Razorbacks were picked to finish last in the SEC, and many thought the Hogs could go 2-10 for a fourth time in nine seasons. Prior to Arkansas' 34-6 win over Tulsa, 1-11 seemed plausible for a moment.

But in the middle of the season with an entire state living and dying with every play, frustration mounted, and for good reason. Arkansas' season-opening win over North Alabama was uninspiring. Its losses to Utah, Georgia, Texas A&M and Missouri were embarrassing blowouts.

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One-score losses to Tennessee and Auburn were frustrating because they were a return to the Sam Pittman era status quo of Arkansas being unable to win close games.

The win over Vanderbilt, Arkansas' first over an SEC opponent in 14 games and nearly two full calendar years, was a nice reprieve. But Arkansas' loss to Missouri and last week's heartbreaker against Auburn gave fans little confidence that Silverfield could find another win over the final three weeks.

Sure, South Carolina didn't have quarterback LaNorris Sellers or wideout Nyck Harbor, and the game certainly would've looked different had one or both played.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles following a first half run against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

But Arkansas didn't merely squeak out a one-score win over a shorthanded Gamecock squad. It dismantled South Carolina, forcing four turnovers and winning by 28 points on a night where Silverfield and his staff thoroughly outcoached Shane Beamer and company.

From a 30,000 foot view, Arkansas winning a pair of SEC games, including one in dominant fashion over a top-20 team, certainly means Silverfield has exceeded Year 1 expectations.

That doesn't mean Arkansas' poor performances against Utah, Georgia, Texas A&M and Missouri are excused, nor that Silverfield didn't deserve his share of criticism for the losses to Tennessee and Auburn.

What Saturday's game and the 2026 season as a whole do prove, however, is that there is proof of concept for Silverfield's plan to rebuild Arkansas, even if he serves as more of a foundation builder than the man who can get Arkansas to playoff or national title contention.

Arkansas could very well get beat by two scores by both Texas and LSU. It could drop both games by a combined five points or pull out a pair of wins to get back to a bowl game. Regardless of the outcome, Silverfield, by every preseason measure, would've overachieved in Year 1 at Arkansas.

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