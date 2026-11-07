Arkansas Lets Another Winnable Game Slip Away Against Auburn

AUBURN — After Arkansas dominated most of the first half from a defensive standpoint, Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown and his teammates regrouped to win 26-23.

The Razorbacks built a 10-0 lead in the first half, but a pair of missed field goals opened the door for the Tigers to creep back into the game in the second half.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When The Game Changed

With the game tied at 16 apiece with 4:05 to go in the fourth quarter on third down, Arkansas linebacker Ja'Quavion Smith had Brown dead to rights 11 yards behind the line of scrimmage. After Brown was nearly brought down to a knee, he was able to escape up-field and found wide receiver Keshaun Singleton streaking to the goal line for the go-ahead touchdown.

That's the kind of escapability Brown is known for throughout his career and finally made Arkansas pay for it late in the game. He completed 23-of-34 passes on the day for 180 yards and two touchdowns. But it was his effectiveness as a ball carrier with 23 carries for 120 yards that was the difference in the second half.

Arkansas responded with a five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive as quarterback KJ Jackson completed all three of his passes for 73 yards, including a scoring strike to AJ Jordan at the front pylon to tie the game at 23. But the Razorbacks left Auburn enough time to answer.

Alex McPherson connected on a 43-yard field goal with 33 seconds remaining to give the Tigers the lead for good.

The Razorbacks went into the game surrendering over 153 yards per game, which ranked No. 82 nationally. Auburn pinpointed Arkansas' biggest defensive weakness by totaling 183 yards on 40 carries.

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Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield and Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh talk after the game as Auburn Tigers takes on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Arkansas Razorbacks 26-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Couple of Meaningful Streaks Snapped

After Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield found every way possible to upend Alex Golesh while at Memphis, his bid for a fourth straight win over Golesh slipped away.

The road team in this series had won each of the previous five meetings dating back to 2021. Auburn's last win at home against Arkansas came in 2020, which is the year former QB Bo Nix spiked the ball behind the line of scrimmage (that should've been ruled a fumble with instantaneous recovery by Hogs' safety Joe Foucha) but the play stood and the Tigers went on to win 30-28

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) and Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) after the game as Auburn Tigers takes on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Arkansas Razorbacks 26-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Unsalvageable Season

Arkansas needed to win this game if it has any hope of salvaging what's been another tough season in Fayetteville. With a 3-6 overall record and 1-4 mark in SEC play, there's not much left to play for other than pride and fighting until the bitter end against LSU to close the season.

There are some questions that deserved to be answered during the week as the Razorbacks are as inconsistent on offense. Offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey's play calling and some of his personnel dealings have been under fire for much of the season dating back to the season opener against North Alabama.

Whether its rolling a left-handed quarterback right, calling a draw on third-and-six in the first half or not even having an executable lateral play at the end of regulation, there are too many instances of the game being too big for Cramsey to handle.

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