FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday's 25-10 loss to LSU for the Battle of the Golden Boot was a macrocosm of the entire season. Most fans around the state are probably glad to see such a disappointing year come to an end at 4-8 overall, 2-6 in SEC play.

Senior running back Sutton Smith ran a punt back 79 yards Saturday, and for a few minutes, it felt like the stars were aligning for the Razorbacks to steal the Boot. But as fate had it, missed tackles, turnovers, calling shotgun run plays on fourth-and-1 while in scoring position was too much to overcome.

To keep it frank, the Razorbacks' offense went without a touchdown over the final eight quarters of the regular season.

The Razorbacks entered the season with a whole lot of questions in Year 1 under Ryan Silverfield and will go into the offseason of Year 2 with more questions to answer.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson looks to throw against LSU. | Nilsen Roman

Arkansas Needed a Veteran Quarterback

Arkansas struggled for much of the season behind center at the quarterback, and it makes plenty of sense looking back on why it took coaches so long time to make a decision on a starter.

As the old saying goes, "if you have two quarterbacks, you don't have one." That was truly the case for the Razorbacks and there's no excuse for it.

The coaching staff had the opportunity to bring in a transfer quarterback such as Katin Houser, who ultimately chose Illinois and Bret Bielema over the Razorbacks. He ended up having a solid year as third highest-graded passer in the Big Ten at 81.6 by completing 199-of-325 attempts for 2,449 yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

That probably doesn't fix the personnel issues that includes keeping sophomore wide receiver Antonio Jordan on the sideline for more than half the season, or having Kash Courtney and Adam Hawkes riding the pine on the offense line either behind underperforming starters.

Overall, the offense couldn't maintain any semblance of consistency across the entire season. Whether it was a play calling, bad decisions, or writing checks with throws that your arm can't cash, Jackson wasn't ready to become a starter for an SEC team and it was well apparent from the season opener until now.

The junior from Montgomery, (Ala.) completed 213-of-366 pass attempts for 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions and five lost fumbles on the season. His 10 passing touchdowns is the worst mark for an Arkansas full-time starting quarterback since Pete Burks in 1996.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey during pregame warmups before LSU. | Nilsen Roman

Silverfield Has a Decision to Make on Cramsey

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The Razorbacks were historically bad on offense this season, averaging just 336 yards and 18.91 points per game which is the worst mark in a season for Arkansas since 1996 (16.5 ppg).

The Razorbacks appeared to be on the verge of turning the corner on offense, but a fourth quarter collapse imploded any goodwill the offensive staff seemed to be building. Overall, Arkansas finished the year with only one SEC game with more than 400 yards of offense and failed to score more than 34 points against a single opponent.

Whether it was rolling a left-handed quarterback to his right multiple times throughout the year, even if he's comfortable with it, was useless because it never resulted in a single positive play. There were countless turnovers, dropped passes, sacks, and other poor decisions made while other first-year coaching staffs enjoyed success across college football.

Arkansas Razorbacks DB Joker Johnson against LSU. | Nilsen Roman

Defense Needs Extra Dudes If Ron Roberts Stays For 2027

There are rumors swirling around Oxford that a reunion between Arkansas defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding.

If that's truly the case then Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield needs to make sure to keep him in place and allot him whatever resources neccessary he needs to add a few more impact defensive lineman and linebackers.

The secondary kept teams at bay for much of the season as Joker Johnson and Shelton Lewis commanded each boundary well. It'll be imperative to keep both of them on campus and away from the transfer portal come January.

Punting Away Opportunity Against Tennessee

Probably the most questionable call all season had to be punting the football away on fourth down at home against a ranked Tennessee team when Silverfield's team had absolutely nothing to lose.

Down 24-17 with less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, his decision resulted in massive boo-birds from the Razorback Stadium. Silverfield explained that he had timeouts left and was hoping to get the ball back.

With a gassed defense, that didn't happen, resulting in the Razorbacks' 14th straight loss in SEC play.

What's Next For Arkansas Football?

SIlverfield didn't want to comment on anything directly related to his coaching staff Saturday afternoon, but did mention he will address those concerns during Wednesday's media availability.

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