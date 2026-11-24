FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has to get more explosive on offense and put more pressure on quarterbacks in 2027. The best remedy for that is to knock transfer portal evaluations out of the park when the transfer portal opens in January.

With work to do on each side of the football, coach Ryan Silverfield will have quite the workload ahead of him to shore up key positions to improve on the 2026 season.

Here are five positions Arkansas should prioritize in the transfer portal this offseason.

Texas State Bobcats quarterback Brad Jackson (8) looks to pass against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg,Miss, on Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Seasoned Quarterback

First and foremost, the Razorbacks are going to need a veteran quarterback. Whether that means paying above market value for an actual field general or going two-for-one on a coordinator-backup quarterback duo, every option will need to be explored this offseason.

There's a likelihood that Texas State's Brad Jackson will be available, but he could opt to follow GJ Kinne and Landon Keopple if they head to TCU or Baylor. Don't think for a second though that coaches across the country haven't kept close tabs on the Bobcats' star given his production with 3,329 total yards of offense, 33 touchdowns and six interceptions in the rebuilt PAC-12.

Other Group of Five standouts include: Kalieb Osborne (UConn), Nick Minicucci (Deleware), Marcus Stokes (Memphis), Malachi Singleton (Appalachian State), and Blake Baker (Louisiana Tech).

There are some other Power Conference quarterbacks worth kicking the tires on if they enter the portal, notably Lincoln Kienholz (Louisivlle), CJ Bailey (North Carolina State), Gio Lopez (Wake Forest), Bryce Underwood (Michigan),

Tim Cramsey's offense operates best when it has a quarterback who can consistently connect on big time throws. Jackson has been credited with nine such throws, including only one down the stretch of the season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Compared to Cramsey's offense at Memphis with former QB Seth Henigan, that's a mighty steep drop, considering his 101 big time throws (5.3% of 1,154 completions) from 2021-2024. The Razorbacks need a quarterback defenses can respect in the RPO game if they're going to have that as a staple in the offense.

Hank Hendrix might be the future of this program, but it wouldn't be wise to settle on an 18-year-old sophomore quarterback at this time.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall during a timeout against Texas. | Chris Gutierrez, Hogs On SI Images

Go-To Wide Receivers Alongside AJ Jordan

The Razorbacks were incredibly fortunate to hit on Chris Marshall out of the transfer portal this season, and will need to have a few more lucky horseshoes in their pocket to repeat history.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Between the previous two coaching staffs, Arkansas has done well finding an under-the-radar receiver out of the portal. Whether that was Matt Landers, Andrew Armstrong, Isaac Teslaa, O'Mega Blake, Raylen Sharpe or Marshall, they were all big play receivers before arriving to Fayetteville.

Names to keep an eye on this offseason are Kayden McGee (UNLV), Shamar Porter (UConn), Jack Foley (Wake Forest), TK Keyes (Troy), Jesse Legree (Oregon State), KJ Duff (Rutgers), and Zechariah Sample (Texas State). Each of them are averaging more than 18 yards per reception this season.

Complete Rebuild at Linebacker

Ja'Quavion Smith and Bradley Shaw both have eligibility remaining, but have been afterthoughts defensively after being touted as a dynamic duo during the preseason.

The first priority should be finding an experienced middle linebacker who can make sure everyone ahead of him is lined up correctly, while also being a proven open-field tackler. The Hogs also need more range at the position, which means finding someone who can their own in coverage against a running back or tight end.

The wise thing would be searching for a veteran who can take over the defense in the middle, then find someone with the speed to play alongside him. Smith and Shaw would still have a chance to earn their roles, but provide the Razorbacks with quality depth at the second level.

Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) strikes the Heisman Pose after scoring against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Jack Trice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Increase Speed at Running Back

Sophomore Cam Settles is certainly a running back worth building the room around, but Silverfield said it himself that the coaching staff must prioritize team speed in the offseason. There's no better way than looking for a home run threat in the backfield in the transfer portal.

The Razorbacks discovered against Auburn that they might have just exactly the kind of running back with Markeylin Batton, but he's got to find himself a role in the rotation and stay healthy during spring ball.

There are a number or running backs to get a good look at this offseason who could enter the portal such as Aiden Flora (Iowa State, 46 runs of 10+ yards), and Torrance Burgess (Texas State, 17 runs of 15+ yards).

Disruptive Lineman | EDGE Rushers

One of the biggest factors in Ron Roberts' defense being effective is having a variety of capable pass rushers on the field at any time. The Razorbacks are in danger of having the worst defensive unit among Power Four teams at sacking the quarterback with only 14 this season, which ranks No. 124 nationally.

Some intriguing pass rushers who could be looking for new homes for 2027 include Xavier Esqillion (Georgia State), Myles Bradley (Bowling Green), Scoop Gardner Jr. (Western Michigan), Koron Hayward (TCU), Zion Elee (Maryland), and many others.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest in Razorback news.