Razorbacks need to understand history doesn't suggest rehiring coaches
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When it comes to Power Four Conference schools bringing a former successful coach in for a second stint, it has rarely been an easy transition.
Prior to 2025, there has been just one instance where hiring a former coach actually worked out, with Mike Riley seeing a 20% jump in win production from 2003-14.
If that doesn't give Arkansas fans a warm, fuzzy feeling, just wait until they realize interim coach Bobby Petrino experienced a struggle in comparison to his first stint at Louisville.
Immediately after losing Heisman quarterback Lamar Jackson the the NFL, Petrino started the 2018 season 2-8 before being fired, winning 24% less games in his second stint from 2014-18.
While his struggles could be attributed to a tougher ACC slate instead of the old Big East made up of West Virginia, Rutgers, South Florida, Cincinnati, Pitt, UConn and Syracuse, it still raises legitimate concern.
At Petrino's height, coaching in the SEC, he was able to show his high-octane, pro-style offense worked everywhere as he led the Razorbacks to a 21-5 record and back-to-back New Years Day bowl games in 2010-11.
Coach/School
First Stint Win %
Second Stint Win %
John Robinson, USC
83%
64%
Bill Snyder, Kansas State
67%
62%
Bobby Petrino, Louisville
82%
58%
Mack Brown, North Carolina
60%
57%
Mike Riley, Oregon State
36%
56%
Bill Walsh, Stanford
71%
50%
Greg Schiano, Rutgers
50%
44%
Don Fambrough, Kansas
43%
41%
Johnny Majors, PItt
72%
27%
Randy Edsall, UConn
53%
16%
There's quite a large sample size when it comes to coaches being rehired and Petrino's career, having won a 65% of his games, is no different.
Should the Razorbacks hire a fresh face as its next coach, the decision offers the program a chance to redefine its identity, especially after a lengthy stretch of national irrelevance.
Taking the interim tag off Petrino would be a feel good story, but the Hogs also face clinging to a nostalgic feel instead of building a strong foundation for the future in what's been an unstable environment amid an ever-changing college sports landscape.
During his first stint, there was a combination of elite in-state talent, stable foundation following the Houston Nutt era and conference dynamics that allowed the Razorbacks to be near the top of the SEC.
The conference is much different now compared to 2011 and fans must realize that before attempting to plea for Petrino's return in a full-time capacity.
If Yurachek and his search committee decide on Petrino (given he wins enough games to be considered), it could potentially signal a lack of vision or creativity in the hiring process, which would show tunnel vision in a microwave society.
While Petrino serves in an interim capacity for the remaining six games, there are three other coaches across the country serving in their second stint looking to rekindle good times.
Rich Rodriguez (West Virginia), Scott Frost (UCF) and Greg Schiano (Rutgers) have been challenged to recapture their previous success after their predecessors couldn't live up to standards each of these men set previously.
Each coach takes over their respective programs after moving up from Group of Five conferences to Power Conferences, which presents a stiffer challenge than the first go around.
The Mountaineers (2-4) and Knights (3-3) are both in the Big 12 following national championship campaigns in lesser leagues.
Frost experienced an electric two seasons in Orlando, including a claimed national title after an undefeated 2017 season before heading to his alma mater, Nebraska, for an unsuccessful tenure.
Rodriguez elevated West Virginia to a pair of BCS bowls in his final three seasons, leading him to take the Michigan job over Alabama, where things never took off.
Even legendary NFL coach Bill Walsh returned to Stanford in 1992 after leading the San Francisco 49ers to three Super Bowls in 10 seasons.
He agreed to return as the Cardinal's coach on a five-year contract with an annual salary of $350,000. While his first season included a 10-3 overall record, PAC-10 Championship and a No. 9 ranking in the AP Top 25 Poll, Walsh couldn't replicate the success, going 7-14-1 over his final two seasons at the helm.
No matter how this whole coaching search plays out, Arkansas should use caution if it hopes to capture lightning in a bottle again.