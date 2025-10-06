Arkansas Razorbacks release first depth chart under interim coach Bobby Petrino

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) hands the ball to running back Braylen Russell (0) during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Bobby Petrino’s first depth chart as Arkansas’s interim head coach doesn’t feature many changes.
In fact, the only changes to the depth chart for this week’s game against No. 12 Tennessee, compared to the depth chart against No. 16 Notre Dame, were at the wide receiver positions.
O’Mega Blake and CJ Brown are still listed as starting wide receivers. Raylen Sharpe was moved into a starting role. Jalen Brown, the Florida State transfer, is not listed in the two-deep depth chart after a serious leg injury in the loss to Notre Dame.
Blake was never in jeopardy of losing his starting spot. The transfer from Charlotte leads the Razorbacks in every major receiving category with 30 catches, 399 yards (79.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns.
CJ Brown ranks fourth among Arkansas pass-catchers with 11 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
Sharpe is second in most of those same categories with 14 catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns.
The shuffling is because Arkansas no longer has Florida State transfer Jalen Brown available, who had really picked up his production as of late. Brown broke both his tibia and fibula in his leg in a gruesome moment in the end zone against Notre Dame.
He underwent surgery last week, and is a big loss for the Razorbacks. He had the highest yards per catch average (13.9) among Arkansas receivers and will end this season with 12 catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns.
The shuffle means Andy Jean (1 catch, 21 yards) will move to the second spot behind Blake while Kam Shanks (4 catches, 25 yards) fills in behind Sharpe. Courtney Crutchfield was added behind CJ Brown.
The rest of the depth chart remains unchanged, which is a little bit surprising especially on the defensive side.
In addition to dismissing Sam Pittman as head coach, Arkansas fired defensive coordinator Travis Williams, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and defensive line coach Deke Adams.
Chris Wilson has taken over defensive coordinator responsibilities and NFL veteran coach and long time Petrino friend Jay Hayes has been brought in to coach the defensive line.
They'll be charged with improving an Arkansas defense that ranks last in the SEC and 116th in FBS in total defense.
All of those changes would seem to lead to at least one change, but maybe no changes should've been expected since Wilson was an internal promotion.
Here’s the full Arkansas Depth Chart for this week’s game against No. 12 Tennessee:
Arkansas offensive depth chart vs. Tennessee / Arkansas Communications
Arkansas defensive depth chart vs. Tennessee. / Arkansas Communications
Offense:
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Notre Dame won 56-13. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Quarterback
Taylen Green KJ Jackson
Arkansas Razorback running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) runs the ball as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Kapena Gushiken (14) attempts to make the tackle during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Running Back
Mike Washington Braylen Russell
Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver O'Mega Blake (9) reacts after a first down against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Wide Receiver
O'Mega Blake Andy Jean
Arkansas Razorback wide receiver Raylen Sharpe (6) runs after a catch as Mississippi Rebels linebacker Jaden Yates (30) makes the tackle during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Wide Receiver
Raylen Sharpe Kam Shanks
Arkansas Razorbacks wide receivers CJ Brown (3) and Raylen Sharpe (6) celebrate after a touchdown by Sharpe in the second quarter against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Wide Receiver
CJ Brown Courtney Crutchfield
Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Rohan Jones (88) runs for a touchdown against the Memphis Tigers during the first half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Tight End
Rohan Jones or Andrews Paaske
Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Corey Robinson II at Thursday morning's media viewing section of practice on the indoor field. / Andy Hodges-Hogs On SI Images
Left Tackle
Corey Robinson II Kavion Broussard
Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Fernando Carmona during drills during preseason practices in Fayetteville, Ark. / Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images
Left Guard
Fernando Carmona Blake Cherry
Center
Caden Kitler Kash Courtney
Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Kobe Branham during fall camp on the indoor practice field in Fayetteville, Ark. / Andy Hodges-Hogs On SI Images
Right Guard
Kobe Branham Marcus Dumervill
Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman E'Marion Harris at Thursday morning's media viewing section of practice on the indoor field. / Andy Hodges-Hogs On SI Images
Right Tackle
E'Marion Harris Shaq McRoy
Defense:
Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes rushes in a game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images
Defensive End
Quincy Rhodes Jr. Charlie Collins
Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Cam Ball against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images
Defensive Tackle
Cam Ball Keyshawn Blackstock
Arkansas Razorback defensive lineman Ian Geffrard (95) waits for the snap during the third quarter during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Defensive Tackle
Ian Geffrard Danny Saili
Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs the ball as Arkansas Razorback defensive lineman Justus Boone (0) attempts to make the tackle during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Defensive End
Justus Boone or Phillip Lee
Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (2) runs after a catch as Arkansas Razorback linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. (14) makes the tackle during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Linebacker
Stephen Dix Jr. Bradley Shaw
Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) runs after a catch as Arkansas Razorback linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (10) knocks him out of bounds during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Linebacker
Xavian Sorey Jr. Trent Whalen
Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Julian Neal (23) deflects a pass away from Memphis Tigers wide receiver Cortez Braham Jr. (4) during the second half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Cornerback
Julian Neal Selman Bridges
Arkansas Razorback defensive back Kani Walker (13) reacts after a pass break up during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Cornerback
Kani Walker Jaheim Singletary
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) rushes during the third quarter as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jordan Young (4) closes in at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Notre Dame won 56-13. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Nickelback
Jordan Young Shakur Smalls
Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Miguel Mitchell during warmups before practice on Wednesday in Fayetteville, Ark. / Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images
Safety
Miquel Mitchell or Caleb Wooden
Memphis Tigers running back Greg Desrosiers Jr. (13) is tackled by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Larry Worth III (3) and defensive back Julian Neal (23) during the first half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.