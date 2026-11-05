Arkansas’ Run Defense Faces a Familiar Problem Against Auburn’s Byrum Brown

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No matter who the coach has been through the years, Arkansas' defense has struggled to stop an opposing dual-threat quarterback.

Arkansas hasn’t faced that same quarterback running threat in recent weeks, but earlier matchups caused problems.

Destin Wade, UNA: 108 total yards, two touchdowns

Devon Dampier, Utah: 310 total yards, four touchdowns

Gunner Stockton, Georgia: 244 total yards, one touchdown

Marcel Reed, Texas A&M: 236 total yards, one touchdown

The Razorbacks will face Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown, a player both coach Ryan Silverfield and Ron Roberts have plenty of experience game planning for over the past three years.

Brown, who followed coach Alex Golesh from South Florida, has performed well in his first year in the SEC, completing over 64% of his passes while recording 2,044 yards of offense, 16 total touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Silverfield faced Brown twice while at Memphis, and Roberts prepared for him last season at Florida. That at least gives Arkansas something to work with as they put together a plan to slow down a rushing attack that has averaged 64.5 yards per game over its previous two games.

The Razorbacks have has an opportunity to extend those struggles Saturday, but keeping Brown from breaking loose will test a defense that has consistently surrendered explosive runs.

"Yeah, I think every week you adjust your defensive scheme based off who the quarterback is and what they're able to do," Silverfield said. "You have to assume every quarterback is going to have the ability to run, especially in this conference. Byrum Brown's a guy that Coach [Ron] Roberts has seen, obviously, last year at Florida, and then obviously we faced in our years at Memphis.

"He’s talented. I think he’s had a rushing touchdown in six straight games. He’s their leading rusher. Any time the quarterback is the leading runner for a team you’re going to have your hands full."

Brown has a 79.7 rushing grade, a long run of 57 yards and 23 runs of at least 10 yards this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The explosive runs stand out. Arkansas has to limit how often Brown turns a manageable gain into a play that moves Auburn down the field in a hurry. His longest run also shows why getting him beyond the line of scrimmage with room to accelerate can become a much bigger problem.

The Razorbacks have found it difficult to stop opposing run games this season, allowing 37 runs of 10 or more yards (No. 84, FBS) and over 153 yards per game on the ground (No. 82, FBS).

"So we’ve got to prepare," Silverfield said. "We’ve got to look at that schematically. That’s what we’re working on today, what adjustments we need to make because he’s certainly a big, powerful runner and he’s not just a big quarterback. He can run. He’s got legit speed. He’s one of the top athletes in all of college football."

The Razorbacks will need enough defenders who can handle Brown's physicality in the run game, but an aggressive plan can become costly if someone takes a poor angle or abandons their assignment.

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