FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has lost 13 consecutive SEC games. At some point, a losing streak stops being a number. It becomes a character.

That is where Arkansas football is now. Every SEC game comes with the weight of the previous loss. Every early mistake feels larger because fans know what has happened before. Every second-half deficit feels less like adversity and more like the inevitable next chapter.

It has become college football’s version of The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak. Not because Arkansas is undefeated—far from it—but because the streak has become the main story surrounding every important game.

Mark Calaway also known as the Undertaker from WWE wrestling in attendance before the game between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Streak Was Not Always the Story

The Undertaker’s WrestleMania record started quietly. He won his first WrestleMania match in 1991, then kept winning year after year. For a long time, it was an interesting fact rather than the central attraction. Eventually, though, the run became part of the event’s identity. Fans did not just ask who The Undertaker would face.

They asked whether anyone could possibly end the streak. Arkansas’ SEC losing streak has taken the opposite route. It began as a frustrating stretch, then became an embarrassing statistic. Now it is the unavoidable backdrop to every conference matchup.

The Razorbacks do not merely enter games trying to beat Tennessee, Missouri or LSU. They enter trying to end 13 straight losses and prove they can still compete in their own league. That pressure changes everything.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield celebrates following a 34-6 victory over Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Every Loss Makes the Next Game Bigger

Arkansas did not need to beat Texas A&M to have a successful Saturday, but only needed to make it a competitive game.

Instead, the Razorbacks lost 34-7, gained 214 yards and allowed 231 rushing yards. The result extended the SEC losing streak from 12 to 13 and made Tennessee’s trip to Fayetteville feel less like another game and more like the next chance to escape the story.

That is the problem with a streak. It becomes cumulative. A missed tackle against Texas A&M is no longer just a missed tackle.

It feels like another sign Arkansas cannot get over the hump.

An opening-drive interception becomes another reason the same script is playing again. A 24-7 halftime deficit becomes proof that the ending has already been written. The Razorbacks cannot afford to play as if the streak is inevitable. But fans are allowed to wonder whether it is.

Tennessee Is Not Just Tennessee

Tennessee arrives with a 4-1 record, a powerful rushing attack and a running back in DeSean Bishop who just produced 220 yards and three touchdowns against Auburn.

That is a difficult matchup on its own. For Arkansas, it is harder because of the context.

The Razorbacks will not simply be trying to stop Bishop. They will be trying to stop the entire emotional weight of 13 straight SEC losses. Razorback Stadium will not merely be loud. It will be anxious. That anxiety will be justified until Arkansas does something to remove it.

The Undertaker’s streak lasted 21 WrestleMania matches before Brock Lesnar ended it in 2014. Arkansas’ SEC skid is nowhere close to that length, but the comparison is not about the number. It is about the feeling. The streak has become a presence.

The Only Way Out Is a Win

There is no clever comparison that changes Arkansas’ reality. The Razorbacks cannot explain the streak away. They cannot claim progress without proving it against an SEC opponent. They cannot ask fans to ignore a run of losses that has become central to the program’s identity.

The only way to change, the conversation is to win. Tennessee provides the next opportunity. Arkansas must stop Bishop, protect Jackson and avoid letting the game turn into another second-half collapse. The Razorbacks do not need a perfect performance.

They need one that ends differently. Until then, the streak will walk into every SEC stadium with them.

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